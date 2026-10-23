ORACLE INVESTOR DAY MEETING TO BE HELD OCTOBER 28, 2026

ORACLE INVESTOR DAY MEETING TO BE HELD OCTOBER 28, 2026

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that it will hold its Investor Day Meeting at Oracle AI World, Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Oracle's Investor Day Meeting will be live at 10:55 a.m. Central Time via the Investor Relations homepage at www.Oracle.cominvestor.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing. 

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SOURCE Oracle

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