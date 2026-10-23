ORACLE INVESTOR DAY MEETING TO BE HELD OCTOBER 28, 2026

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that it will hold its Investor Day Meeting at Oracle AI World, Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Oracle's Investor Day Meeting will be live at 10:55 a.m. Central Time via the Investor Relations homepage at www.Oracle.cominvestor.
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SOURCE Oracle