Oracle Introduces Oracle Media Fabric

Integrated platform brings together AI-powered production, enterprise media models, and distributed video delivery to help media companies, streaming providers, and brands get more value from their content
- Oracle AI World -- Oracle today announced Oracle Media Fabric, an integrated platform designed to help media companies, streaming providers, and brands reduce content production time and cost, distribute and stream high-quality video at scale, and create more personalized experiences for viewers. The platform brings sophisticated content creation and streaming capabilities once available only to the largest proprietary streaming platforms to content creators of all sizes. By connecting AI-powered creative tools with next-generation video delivery infrastructure built around open standards, Oracle Media Fabric enables audience-specific advertising, tailored programming, and shared viewing experiences built around what audiences care about.
"Creating content and delivering it to viewers were separate processes," said Clay Magouyrk, CEO, Oracle. "With Oracle Media Fabric, we're bringing content creation and streaming together, using AI across the entire production and distribution workflow. That helps creators reduce production time and cost, make better use of their existing content, and tailor viewing experiences for different audiences in real-time."
Oracle Media Fabric brings together Oracle Creative Studio, Oracle AI Media Models, and Oracle Video Edge to help customers create, adapt, and deliver content. It includes safeguards to help protect customers' intellectual property (IP) and reduce the risk of generated content infringing the IP rights of others. Powered by the Oracle Creative Studio and Oracle Video Edge, the Oracle Adaptive Media Platform connects creation and delivery to enable audience-specific advertising, personalized programming, and shared viewing experiences.
- Oracle Creative Studio: Helps professional media teams and a broad range of creators turn ideas into storyboards, scenes, cinematic video, visual effects, and virtual characters. As an AI-powered production suite, it brings together Oracle AI Media Models and leading third-party models through a flexible, model-agnostic platform that can select models for each creative task based on requirements for security, provenance, cost, and IP protection.
- Oracle AI Media Models: Help media studios and entertainment companies accelerate content creation while maintaining creative control. The Oracle-developed models focus on video generation, image generation, and image editing, enabling governed, large-scale media processing, intelligent curation and search, and frontier-model customization on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
- Oracle Video Edge: Helps broadcasters and streaming providers maintain high video quality and low latency during large-scale live events, helping ensure viewer playback starts fast and remains smooth as audience sizes peak. The AI-enabled managed platform uses real-time network and playback information to coordinate capacity and direct viewers to suitable delivery locations across OCI and participating content delivery networks and internet service provider networks.
- Oracle Adaptive Media Platform: Helps connect creation and delivery, enabling customers to develop audience-specific advertising, personalized programming, and shared viewing experiences. Brands can generate variations of a base advertisement within brand guidelines and approval rules, helping reduce the time and cost of creating multiple versions.
By helping broadcasters and streaming providers understand how audiences respond to programming and advertising, Oracle Media Fabric can inform more engaging experiences, strengthen viewer relationships within customers' applications, and create new opportunities to monetize content. Oracle Media Fabric is planned to be available within the next 12 months.
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