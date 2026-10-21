Oracle Introduces Claw-Powered Fusion Agentic Applications for HR

New Fusion Claw applications help business and HR leaders achieve defined workforce outcomes with greater speed and confidence by continuously adapting and executing complex work with enterprise governance
HR Technology ConferenceOracle today announced new Fusion Claw-powered agentic applications for HR. Oracle Fusion Claw is a governed agentic execution runtime that enables Fusion Agentic Applications to reason, compute, adapt, and execute specialist-grade work including deep research, computation, simulation, modeling, and continuous replanning. Built into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, the new Claw-powered agentic applications help organizations take on complex, high-value work more autonomously at scale, within established governance controls, from adapting staffing plans and aligning workforce demand with capacity to accelerating recruiting and payroll operations.
"Business and HR leaders need a complete view of their workforce to make faster, more confident decisions about skills, staffing, labor costs, and employee experience, but business is moving too quickly for them to connect, assess, and take all the actions on their own," said Lewis Thompson, senior vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "With Claw-powered Fusion Agentic Applications for HR, business and HR leaders can reimagine the way they work by moving to governed action across core workforce processes. The applications reason across Oracle Fusion Applications data, provide context, coordinate the work required to meet business objectives, and carry out human-approved actions. This will help leaders drive stronger workforce outcomes with greater speed, consistency, and confidence."
Agentic Applications represent a new class of outcome-based applications that provide Fusion Applications customers with a system of outcomes, where people define the objectives, authority, and accountability and the Agentic Applications coordinate the process to get to an outcome, within those parameters. Fusion Claw enables Agentic Applications to take on more complex, specialist-grade work by providing a new execution runtime that supports larger-scale and longer-running work, continuous replanning, deterministic execution, and governed automation, within organizational policies and controls.
Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, powered by industry-leading LLMs, and extending the world's most complete suite of cloud applications, the new Fusion Agentic Applications move beyond assistance to governed execution, helping business and HR leaders improve outcomes while maintaining established oversight and approvals. New Fusion Agentic Applications available within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) include:
Workforce Planning and Operations:
- Workforce Orchestration: Develops workforce plans that balance demand shifts, cost, and operational continuity by evaluating development, redeployment, hiring, and external talent options, then coordinating and launching actions that are approved through organizational review.
- Positions Command Center: Works to avoid potential disruptions from position changes by connecting position, employee, recruiting, cost, and approval data to surface conflicts and downstream risks, then routing recommended corrective actions for review and approval.
Talent Acquisition:
- Candidate Sourcing: Allows organizations to fill priority roles faster and strengthens candidate pipelines by analyzing workforce demand, grouping candidates for appropriate action, and coordinating outreach, campaigns, and follow-up communications aligned with established recruiting processes and approvals.
- Recruiting Command Center: Keeps hiring workflows on track by bringing together job, candidate, interview, feedback, offer, and demand data; highlighting recruiter actions and candidates ready to advance; and preparing next steps for recruiter consideration and approval.
Workforce Rewards and Payroll:
- Workforce Compensation: Develops recommendations for fair, budget-aligned compensation plans by evaluating options against employer-defined criteria, budgets, pay guidelines, and relevant equity considerations, then preparing plans that align with organizational policies for human review and approval.
- Payroll Command Center: Works to identify potential payroll issues and improve run readiness by reviewing employee data, imports, timecards, retroactive changes, and historical patterns at scale; highlighting issues and potential causes; and preparing recommended follow-up actions for review.
- Payroll Activity Workspace: Supports payroll and financial reporting activities by comparing current pay, balances, and costs with prior periods; highlighting material variances; and preparing recommended follow-up actions for review and approval.
The new Claw-powered Fusion Agentic Applications are part of a broader Fusion AI ecosystem anchored by Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications. With the Fusion Agentic Applications Builder and AI Studio Skill no-code and pro-code capabilities in Oracle AI Agent Studio, organizations can create and manage agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents. In addition, built-in observability, ROI measurement, and safety controls enable agents to deliver measurable value and operate responsibly at scale.
To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications
For employment-related workflows, organizations retain responsibility for employment decisions and can establish appropriate human oversight, approval processes, and controls consistent with their policies and applicable legal requirements.
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications are a complete suite of cloud applications that form the enterprise system of record, spanning finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, service, and marketing. The suite includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).
Fusion Agentic Applications extend that foundation into a system of outcomes. They can coordinate and execute end-to-end work toward business objectives, and are designed to operate within the policies, controls, and authority each organization defines. With Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, customers and partners can create, extend, and manage these agents and agentic applications, combining trusted enterprise data with the security, data governance, and performance needed to operate at scale.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
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SOURCE Oracle