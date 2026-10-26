Oracle Introduces Claw-Powered Fusion Agentic Applications for Customer Experience

New Fusion Claw Applications help sales and service teams pursue profitable growth and deliver on customer commitments by continuously adapting and executing complex work with enterprise governance
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced new Oracle Fusion Claw-powered agentic applications for customer experience. Oracle Fusion Claw is a governed agentic execution runtime that enables Fusion Agentic Applications to reason, compute, adapt, and execute specialist-grade work, including deep research, computation, simulation, modeling, and continuous replanning. Built into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, the new Claw-powered agentic applications help organizations take on complex, high-value work more autonomously at scale, within established governance controls, from aligning sales territories with growth opportunities and improving customer service journeys to addressing field service demand while controlling overtime costs and protecting quote accuracy as CPQ configurations change.
"Business leaders need to turn growth strategies into opportunities and deliver on customer commitments, but connecting customer demand with enterprise capacity in time to act remains a challenge," said Kartik Raghavan, senior vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "With Claw-powered Fusion Agentic Applications for CX, organizations can connect customer needs with the enterprise resources and governed actions required to address them. The applications can reason across trusted Oracle Fusion Applications data, coordinate the work required to meet business objectives, and carry approved actions into execution. This enables organizations to translate business objectives into growth opportunities, reliable service, and stronger customer trust."
Agentic Applications represent a new class of outcome-based applications that provide Fusion Applications customers with a system of outcomes, where people define the objectives, authority, and accountability and the Agentic Applications coordinate the process to get to an outcome within those parameters. Fusion Claw enables Agentic Applications to take on more complex, specialist-grade work by providing a new execution runtime that supports larger scale and longer-running work, continuous replanning, deterministic execution, and governed automation within organizational policies and controls.
Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, powered by industry-leading LLMs, and extending the world's most complete suite of cloud applications, the new Fusion Agentic Applications move beyond assistance to governed execution, helping organizations to improve business outcomes while maintaining established oversight and approvals. New Fusion Agentic Applications available within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) include:
- Account Territory Growth Plan: Models and compares scenarios across different territory configurations, evaluates tradeoffs, and optimizes coverage and opportunity allocation within capacity and business constraints before taking authorized action.
- Service Health Check: Identifies emerging service-performance issues, determines likely root causes, and prepares high-impact actions across knowledge, automation, routing, policy, and process for review and then executes approved actions before these issues become sustained customer or operational problems.
- Strategic Field Demand Planning: Aligns field capacity with customer demand while managing overtime costs by predicting resource needs, identifying coverage gaps, and preparing resource actions for review before executing approved changes.
- CPQ Test-to-Production Setup & Configuration Migration: Prepares and migrates configuration changes to production by assembling a migration package's declared changes and dependencies in a reviewable report, identifying potential issues before deployment, and executing approved migration steps within provided authority.
- Executive Briefing Document: Facilitates more effective executive meetings by researching account engagement, company news, product footprint, revenue potential, and organizational hierarchy, then assembling an editable, meeting-ready briefing that it can update as account data changes.
The new Claw-powered Fusion Agentic Applications are part of a broader Fusion AI ecosystem anchored by Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications. With the Fusion Agentic Applications Builder and AI Studio Skill no-code and pro-code capabilities in Oracle AI Agent Studio, organizations can create and manage agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents. In addition, built-in observability, ROI measurement, and safety controls enable agents to deliver measurable value and operate at scale within approved authority.
To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications are a complete suite of cloud applications that form the enterprise system of record, spanning finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, service, and marketing. The suite includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).
Fusion Agentic Applications extend that foundation into a system of outcomes. They can coordinate and execute end-to-end work toward business objectives, and are designed to operate within the policies, controls, and authority each organization defines. With Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, customers and partners can create, extend, and manage these agents and agentic applications combining trusted enterprise data with the security, data governance, and performance needed to operate at scale.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
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SOURCE Oracle