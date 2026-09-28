Oracle Integration with Swift's Ledger Helps Banks Connect Tokenized Deposit Infrastructures Across Institutions

Enables financial institutions to connect existing payment systems to broader global cross-bank digital payments ecosystem using institution-controlled tokenized deposit infrastructure
Sibos -- Oracle is integrating with Swift's blockchain ledger to help financial institutions participate in payment flows orchestrated through it and help financial institutions use their own tokenized deposit infrastructures across institutions. Through the integration, financial institutions can extend existing payment services with interoperable tokenized deposits and manage traditional and digital asset payment flows through a unified operating model, helping deliver more seamless, always-on payment experiences to clients.
"Financial institutions need a practical, trusted way to connect emerging digital assets, including tokenized deposits, with established payment infrastructure while maintaining control, security, and operational resilience," said Jamie Bullard, vice president, application software engineering, payments and financial crime management, Oracle Financial Services. "Our integration with Swift's ledger helps institutions bring tokenized deposits into cross-bank payment flows and manage traditional and tokenized payments through a unified operating model. This can help banks innovate faster and meet customers' rising expectations for transparent, always-on payment services while supporting governance and compliance efforts."
Extend existing payment infrastructure
As financial institutions accelerate their digital asset strategies, they face two key challenges: enabling tokenized deposits to work seamlessly across institutions and connecting them with existing payment infrastructure. Swift's ledger provides the cross-bank coordination layer for this ecosystem, enabling participating institutions to incorporate tokenized deposits managed on their own bank-centric ledgers into interbank payment flows. This can help banks meet growing demand for real-time cross-border payments and digital asset services, increase transparency, and deliver programmable payments, while supporting governance, security, and regulatory oversight requirements applicable to global financial services.
Oracle simplifies participation in Swift's ledger through Oracle Blockchain Platform and Oracle Digital Assets Data Nexus, providing a pre-integrated foundation that can accelerate implementation for tokenized deposit infrastructure. The solution can host Swift commitment contracts and support the event orchestration required for integrating Swift's ledger, while providing the EVM-based enterprise blockchain, custodial wallet capabilities, signing, integration, and smart contract capabilities to securely operate tokenized deposit services and Swift commitment contracts at scale.
Oracle Banking Payments connects these digital asset flows with existing ISO 20022 payment processing, enabling payment and tokenized deposit activity to operate within a unified payment lifecycle. Oracle's solution also coordinates payment and blockchain events across the Swift ledger lifecycle using durable workflows and transaction coordination, helping institutions maintain consistent processing and operational resilience.
Together, these capabilities can help financial institutions extend existing payment infrastructure with interoperable tokenized deposit capabilities, coordinated by Swift's ledger, while reducing integration and operational complexity, increasing payment transparency, and extending the reach of digital payment services.
Oracle has long collaborated with Swift to help financial institutions modernize payment infrastructure. This integration builds on this collaboration, including Oracle's achievement of Swift Compatible Application certification for payments announced earlier in 2026.
For more information about Oracle Financial Services payments solutions visit: https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/banking/banking-payments/.
To see our financial services solutions in action and to learn more, visit Oracle at exhibition stand H057 at Sibos in Miami, Florida, Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 2026.
About Oracle Financial Services
Oracle Financial Services provides financial institutions with a comprehensive suite of applications and cloud infrastructure to help modernize operations, improve customer experiences, manage risk, and accelerate innovation. Banks, insurers, and financial market institutions around the world rely on Oracle to support mission-critical operations and develop new services for an increasingly digital economy.
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SOURCE Oracle