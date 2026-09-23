Oracle Expands Digital Assets Data Nexus to Help Banks Operationalize Digital Money

New capabilities help banks extend ISO 20022 payment operations into digital money, provide prebuilt Oracle Banking Payments integration for intelligent orchestration, integrate with Swift Ledger, and support AI-assisted risk analysis and transaction oversight
Oracle today announced an expansion of Oracle Digital Assets Data Nexus1, with payment execution integrations, configurable wallet and smart contract controls for customer-defined governance and compliance policies, and AI-enabled oversight. The new integrations connect banking and payment operations with digital-asset transaction execution using ISO 20022 messaging, helping banks extend their money-movement operating model across traditional and digital forms of money and value. This brings improved visibility across ledgers, more consistent controls, and reduced operational fragmentation. AI-enabled monitoring and analysis will help banks identify operational exceptions, transaction anomalies, liquidity pressures, and other emerging risks and trigger policy-controlled responses.
Built for regulated financial services, Oracle Digital Assets Data Nexus is designed to provide an enterprise foundation for blockchain-based digital-asset issuance, custody, transactions, governance, and embedded supervision, helping customers move from pilot to production with enterprise-grade resilience and security. The platform will support provisioning and operation of multiple blockchain ledgers, alongside custodial wallets, prebuilt and composable smart contracts, and workflow orchestration to coordinate on-chain and off-chain activity, including atomic transactions across participating systems. Integration with Oracle AI Database will bring ledger history, smart-contract state, and workflow records into a unified data foundation for reconciliation, audit, monitoring, and analysis.
"As tokenized deposits, stablecoins, CBDCs, and other digital forms of money become more widely used in payments, settlement, and liquidity management, banks must support a growing range of assets, networks, and settlement models. At the same time, they need to preserve control over liquidity, risk, customer relationships, and operations," said Mark Rakhmilevich, vice president, mission critical data platform technologies, Oracle.
"Oracle Digital Assets Data Nexus helps financial institutions move from experimentation to production by integrating digital assets with existing banking and payment systems. It provides resilience, and enables governance and compliance controls for regulated operations, supporting a common operating model for money movement without creating a new silo for every asset or network."
These new Digital Assets Data Nexus capabilities build on the platform's multi-ledger tokenization foundation, digital-asset lifecycle management, and modular cloud and on-premises deployment. The offering also provides low-code tools with reference smart contracts, APIs, and sample applications that support use cases spanning tokenized deposits and stablecoins, CBDCs, digital bonds and funds, and real-world assets across banking environments and emerging multi-bank interoperability models such as Commercial Bank Money Token (CBMT) and Swift Ledger.
Extend existing payment operations into digital money
Digital Assets Data Nexus will integrate with existing ISO 20022-based payment hubs and enterprise systems to support digital-money transactions rather than creating a separate payment stack. It will map payment instructions, customers, and accounts to wallets and digital-money rails; coordinate on- and off-chain execution; and return payment status, account reporting, and transaction notifications to existing payment hubs.
For Oracle Banking Payments customers, prebuilt integration with Digital Assets Data Nexus will extend payment processing to digital forms of money and tokenized-money networks, supported by programmable wallets, digital-asset controls, and AI-enabled decisioning. Together, the platforms will help support context-aware intelligent orchestration across traditional and tokenized money, coordinating payment routing and execution with digital-asset workflows, liquidity positioning, funding, FX, and settlement requirements.
The platform is also designed to integrate with Swift Ledger, enabling banks to record corresponding interbank payment commitments and transaction state within their tokenized-deposit environment. Event-driven orchestration will synchronize that state with Swift Ledger and trigger workflows across custodial wallets and existing bank payment systems to complete settlement over existing RTGS or correspondent-banking rails. This architecture is designed to enable banks to participate in Swift's shared orchestration model through a bank-managed digital assets hub, retaining control of their tokenized deposits, wallets, and settlement options.
Embed end-to-end controls and intelligence
24/7 digital-money transactions can become technically irreversible on a blockchain in near real time, compressing the time available to identify unauthorized activity, catch operational errors, detect financial crime indicators, and resolve execution exceptions outside normal banking hours.
To help banks operate effectively under these conditions, Digital Assets Data Nexus embeds end-to-end compliance and transaction controls. Before and during execution, it can integrate KYC/KYB and sanctions/AML screening into transactional workflows and enforce wallet and authorization policies, transfer-eligibility rules, limits, and approvals. It will also bring together workflow audit trails, wallet-policy evaluations, transaction and ledger history, and smart-contract state changes in Oracle AI Database to create governed, auditable books and records for post-execution control verification, cross-system reconciliation, anomaly and fraud-pattern detection, investigations, and regulatory reporting.
Building on this converged data foundation, the offering uses Oracle AI Database to enable behavioral and graph analytics, vector-based similarity search, and natural-language inquiries to identify episodes of suspicious activity and coordinated patterns. This brings graph, spatial, JSON, blockchain, and vector capabilities together over a unified data record, enabling banks to connect transaction relationships, geographic context, and semantic insights with tamper-resistant history—without maintaining separate data stores for each capability, reducing data duplication, reconciliation effort, and data-management complexity.
Digital Assets Data Nexus APIs enable customers to turn those insights into policy-controlled supervisory actions by triggering cross-system workflows, updating smart-contract controls and wallet policies, and invoking related bank processes—for example, enabling workflows to adjust risk scores, limits, or approval thresholds, place holds, suspend accounts, or freeze token activity, with human oversight.
To learn more about Digital Assets Data Nexus visit https://www.oracle.com/blockchain/#data-nexus or see our solutions in action by visiting Oracle's Exhibition Stand H057 at SIBOS in Miami, Florida Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 2026.
About Oracle Financial Services
Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/.
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1 Planned to be available fiscal year 2027.
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