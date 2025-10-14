Oracle Database@Google Cloud Adds New Oracle AI Database Services, Additional Regions, and Groundbreaking Partner Program

Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse, Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure, and Oracle Base Database Service are now generally available
Powerful multicloud database service is now available in eight Google Cloud regions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America
Customers can now purchase Oracle Database@Google Cloud through Oracle and Google Cloud partners
Oracle AI WorldOracle and Google Cloud today announced enhancements to Oracle Database@Google Cloud that provide customers with more ways to leverage the powerful multicloud database service to innovate faster and reduce costs. The latest updates include new embedded AI capabilities, additional region availability, and the launch of a new partner program for Oracle Database@Google Cloud.
"Organizations across the world are adopting Oracle Database@Google Cloud for their critical workloads and AI-driven innovations," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With the general availability of Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure, Oracle Base Database Service, Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse, the addition of new regions, and industry firsts like the new partner program, we will be able to help even more customers simplify multicloud deployment and accelerate IT modernization."
"We're seeing growing customer demand globally across industries for Oracle Database@Google Cloud," said Sailesh Krishnamurthy, vice president, databases, Google Cloud. "With partners now able to offer the service through our marketplace, customers gain additional flexibility and expert support for their multicloud journeys. The general availability of new Oracle AI Database services like Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure and Oracle Base Database Service also provides flexible new ways for customers to leverage Oracle and Google Cloud technologies, like Gemini, BigQuery, and Vertex AI."
New Oracle AI Database Services and Region Availability
New database capabilities and additional regions provide customers with more ways to use Oracle Database@Google Cloud. They build on the unique capabilities of this powerful multicloud offering, which features Oracle Database 19c and Oracle AI Database 26ai, Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC), Oracle Exadata, and Oracle Autonomous AI Database.
- Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure now generally available: Customers can now benefit from the high performance of Oracle Exadata Database Service at a lower entry point. This flexible virtualized deployment option offers significant ease of use and pay-as-you-go pricing. It lets customers of any size start small and quickly and easily scale Exadata compute and/or storage resources as needs grow.
- Oracle Base Database Service now generally available: Customers can now simplify database administration, accelerate application development, and lower costs with pay-as-you-go pricing. Oracle Base Database Service provides customers with extensive automation, including automated lifecycle management, a built-in low-code environment through Oracle APEX, and independently scalable compute and block storage.
- Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse now generally available: Enables customers to deliver enterprise-wide AI and analytics by combining the best of the open-source Apache Iceberg open data tables format with Oracle AI Database 26ai, Oracle Exadata, and Autonomous AI Database. It also integrates with other data platforms, including Google BigQuery and BigLake, enabling Google Cloud users to easily and securely apply Google's Gemini models and Vertex AI platform to their data, regardless of where it's stored.
- Oracle Database@Google Cloud new region availability: Customers now have more deployment options with Oracle Database@Google Cloud running on OCI available in three more Google Cloud regions—Australia-Southeast 2 (Melbourne), North America-Northeast 1 (Montreal), and US Central 1 (Iowa). These regions will help meet growing demand and are in addition to the five available Google Cloud regions across Asia-Northeast 1 (Tokyo), Germany Central (Frankfurt), UK South (London), US East (Ashburn), and US West (Salt Lake City). To provide disaster recovery for mission-critical workloads, expanded capacity has been added to the service in the existing US East (Ashburn) and UK South (London) regions. Within the next 12 months, nine additional regions are planned, including America-South 1 (Mexico), Australia-Southeast 1 (Sydney), Asia-Northeast 2 (Osaka), Asia-South 1 (Mumbai), Asia-South 2 (Delhi), Europe-West 8 (Milan), Europe-West 12 (Turin), North America-Northeast 2 (Toronto), and South America-East 1 (São Paulo). Additional disaster recovery regions will be added in Frankfurt, Melbourne, and Milan to help meet resiliency needs.
Oracle Database@Google Cloud Partner Program
Google Cloud and Oracle partners can now purchase Oracle Database@Google Cloud through the Google Cloud Marketplace via a private offer, resell it to their customers, and integrate it into their solutions to support multicloud and IT modernization initiatives. The program is open to partners that belong to both the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program and the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).
"Today's organizations are looking for agility, innovation, and speed; multicloud is the engine powering that transformation," said Kashif Rahamatullah, principal, multi-alliances go-to-market leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte's technology relationships help unlock new possibilities for our clients across industries, such as Oracle's enterprise database paired with the cutting-edge AI and analytics capabilities of Google Cloud. With Oracle Database@Google Cloud, we're helping our clients accelerate their journey to smarter, more resilient businesses by turning data into actionable insights and innovation at scale."
"Our clients around the world trust us to bring them the best cloud and AI technologies tailored to their needs," said Dinesh Rao, executive vice president & chief delivery officer, Infosys. "Oracle and Google Cloud have thoughtfully developed a partner approach that enables Infosys to help customers modernize faster, innovate smarter, and unlock new levels of agility to drive measurable business outcomes."
"At Infolob, we recognize that our largest customers require uninterrupted, agile access to their data—anytime, anywhere," said Tim Fox, chief technology officer, Infolob. "Oracle Database@Google Cloud rises to meet this need, blending the unmatched performance and reliability of Oracle Exadata with the scalability and openness of Google Cloud. As the market reaches a pivotal moment of innovation and momentum, organizations are demanding solutions that move at their speed and meet them in their cloud."
"For too long, the world's most valuable enterprise data and most advanced AI technologies have operated in separate universes," said Asif Hasan, co-founder, Quantiphi. "Quantiphi is bringing together these universes by tapping into deep strategic partnerships with Oracle and Google Cloud. By uniting the high performance of Oracle Exadata with advanced AI features—integrating Oracle AI Database 26ai AI Vector Search alongside Google's Gemini models and Vertex AI platform—we're building a cohesive ecosystem that enables businesses to immediately unlock the potential of their data in a secure, scalable, and AI-ready environment."
About Oracle Distributed Cloud
Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle's distributed cloud lineup includes:
- Public cloud: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here.
- Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.
- Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Additionally, OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, which consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, helps customers leverage remote AI inferencing at the edge.
- Multicloud: OCI is physically deployed within all the hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, providing low latency, natively integrated Oracle AI Database services, including Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud; and Oracle HeatWave on AWS and Microsoft Azure. Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud allows customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
About Oracle AI World
Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of cloud and AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle.
About Google Cloud
Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.
