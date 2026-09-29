Oracle Brings New Agentic Capabilities to the Fight Against Financial Crime

Financial institutions can now automate more investigative workflows to help accelerate investigations and support more consistent investigative decisions
ACAMS The Assembly -- Oracle Financial Services today expanded its financial crime and compliance management portfolio with the availability of Oracle Nexus Case Flow and Oracle Nexus Reach for financial crime investigations. The solutions deliver new agentic AI capabilities that enable financial institutions to more easily manage the growing volume of alerts and cases while better controlling compliance costs and investigative capacity.
With agentic capabilities built into familiar workstreams the solutions help institutions bring information together more efficiently, and support more consistent investigative decisions while maintaining human oversight.
For example, the agents can autonomously pre-investigate cases for various red or green flags and identify risky behavior that is typology aligned (e.g. appears to be human trafficking) and alert the investigator without the need to be prompted. This can help streamline investigative questions and provides more detailed information from the start to weed out false positives and thwart nefarious activity faster and more efficiently.
"Financial crime investigations are bottlenecked less by data availability than by how fast investigators can turn that data into a defensible decision," said Sam Abadir, Research Director, Risk, Financial Crime, and Compliance, IDC. "Agentic AI that assembles entity context and drafts investigative narratives can compress that step significantly, but the institutions that get this right are the ones that treat AI output as a starting point for review, not a substitute for it. Case management platforms that make human oversight a structural part of the workflow, not an afterthought, are the ones that will hold up under regulatory scrutiny."
Oracle Nexus Case Flow uses agentic AI to help investigators gather evidence, understand relevant entity context, generate recommendations, and develop supporting narratives. Its output is designed for human review, enabling teams to check AI-generated information and recommendations as part of their investigative workflows. The highly configurable product supports different workflows, screens, and actions based on the type of case or event. It also provides access-controlled workboards, configurable fields, out-of-the-box templates for different case types, and visibility into related and historical cases associated with an entity.
Oracle Nexus Reach packages AI capabilities through a browser-based extension that can work with financial institutions' existing applications. Oracle Nexus Reach can also conduct adverse media scans to help identify public information about a person or company that may be relevant to an investigation and supports AI assisted tasks, such as narrative investigative analysis or narrative creation, or executes autonomous AI Reviews and AI Investigations.
"Investigators need a clearer picture of potential risk early enough to act with confidence," said Jason Somrak, global head of financial crime products, Oracle Financial Services. "Oracle Nexus Case Flow and Oracle Nexus Reach put relevant context and AI capabilities into the flow of work, helping teams focus their expertise where it matters most. Investigators remain in control of the decisions, so institutions can scale their response to financial crime without compromising rigor or accountability."
For more information about Oracle Financial Crime and Compliance Management solutions, visit: https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/aml-financial-crime-compliance/ or visit Oracle at Booth #507 at ACAMS The Assembly in Las Vegas Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2026.
About Oracle Financial Services
Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/.
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SOURCE Oracle