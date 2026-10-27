Oracle Brings Google TPUs to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

OCI will be the first hyperscaler outside Google to offer Google TPUs
Oracle AI World -- Oracle and Google today announced that Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) will be available through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), marking the first time Google TPUs will be offered on a hyperscale cloud platform outside Google. By bringing Google's purpose-built TPUs to OCI's AI compute portfolio, customers gain the flexibility to match their most demanding workloads with infrastructure designed for near-linear scalability and highly optimized economics.
"Different AI workloads have different compute needs," said Mahesh Thiagarajan, president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle. "Bringing Google TPUs to OCI gives customers access to multiple leading AI compute architectures in one cloud. That choice gives them the flexibility to choose the right infrastructure for the performance, throughput, and economics of each AI workload."
Google TPUs are custom accelerators co-designed with open software to power the entire AI lifecycle—from frontier training and large-scale inference to the multi-step reasoning data demands of agentic AI. OCI will provide the power, cooling, and datacenter networking to deploy Google TPUs at scale within its infrastructure.
"The next generation of AI will require a diverse range of compute," said Amin Vahdat, senior vice president and chief technologist, AI & Infrastructure, Google. "TPUs give customers a powerful, purpose-built option for demanding training and inference workloads. Bringing Google TPUs to OCI will give more organizations access to this technology and greater flexibility in how they build and run their most complex AI applications."
More AI Compute Options for Every Workload
As models grow and production inference demands increase, the performance and economics of every training run and inference request become increasingly important. Google's TPU architecture is designed to maximize AI processing from each watt of electricity, with fast access to model data and rapid communication between chips.
Google TPUs can support large-model training and post-training, including dense and mixture-of-experts models (MoE), as well as production inference for reasoning, agentic, and long-context applications. Customers will be able to choose Google TPUs within OCI, optimized for their workloads, performance requirements, and cost objectives.
Drawing on more than a decade of custom AI silicon development, Google's TPU portfolio delivers purpose-built compute optimized for massive machine learning workloads. Google's eighth-generation TPU introduces two purpose-built architectures: TPU 8t for training and TPU 8i for inference. TPU 8t cuts frontier model development cycles from months to weeks, delivering nearly 3x the compute performance per pod over the previous generation, while TPU 8i is designed to handle the iterative work of many specialized agents.
Google TPUs on OCI will be available in calendar year 2027, ramping over a multi-year period to meet customer needs.
Additional Resources
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