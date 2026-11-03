Oracle Announces Pricing of $20 Billion of Common Stock and Senior Notes

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced the pricing of concurrent underwritten public offerings of 86,206,897 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a public offering price of $116.00 per share (the "common stock offering") and $2,000,000,000 of its 7.000% notes due 2029, $1,750,000,000 of its 7.450% notes due 2031, $2,250,000,000 of its 7.850% notes due 2033, $2,500,000,000 of its 8.000% notes due 2037 and $1,500,000,000 of its 8.650% notes due 2046 (the "notes offering" and, together with the common stock offering, the "offerings").
Each of the offerings is expected to close on November 4, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The completion of the common stock offering is not contingent on the completion of the notes offering, and the completion of the notes offering is not contingent on the completion of the common stock offering.
The net proceeds from the common stock offering will be approximately $9.9 billion, after deducting the underwriting discounts and Oracle's estimated offering expenses. The net proceeds from the notes offering will be approximately $10.0 billion, after deducting the underwriting discounts and Oracle's estimated offering expenses.
The net proceeds of the offerings, if completed, will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, repayment of indebtedness, future investments or acquisitions and payment of cash dividends on or repurchases of our common stock.
BofA Securities is acting as sole global coordinator of the offerings. Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, HSBC and SMBC Nikko are acting as joint book-running managers of the offerings. BTIG is a joint book-running manager of the common stock offering. U.S. Bancorp is a joint book-running manager of the notes offering. Lloyds Securities is a joint book-running manager of the notes offering and a co-manager of the common stock offering. Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho, MUFG, TD Securities, Santander, BNY Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and ING are acting as co-managers of the offerings. Standard Chartered Bank is a co-manager of the notes offering.
Registration Statement and Prospectus
Oracle has filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the offerings to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents Oracle has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Oracle and the offerings. The offerings may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the registration statement, preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to each of the offerings can be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov or by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., Telephone: 1-800-294-1322.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.
"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offerings; our ability to complete the offerings on the anticipated timeline or at all; and other characterizations of future events and circumstances are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. All information set forth in this press release is current as of November 2, 2026. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
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SOURCE Oracle