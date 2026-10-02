Oracle Announces Commitment to Absorb $300 Million in Rising Point Beach Energy Costs for Wisconsin Residents

Commitment will help protect more than 1 million utility customers from rising costs while preserving reliable, carbon-free power
Oracle today announced a commitment to subscribe to a portion of the existing Point Beach Nuclear Plant's electricity generation, an action expected to save Wisconsin utility customers approximately $300 million in fuel costs. For more than 50 years, Point Beach has safely delivered dependable, carbon-free baseload power to Wisconsin. Oracle's commitment will help shield customers from the plant's rising costs, reduce pressure on household electricity bills, and sustain reliable power for the Wisconsin grid.
"Oracle is stepping up with a commitment that will directly benefit more than 1 million Wisconsin utility customers," said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "By absorbing approximately $300 million in rising energy costs, we are helping protect Wisconsin ratepayers while supporting the reliable, carbon-free power the state depends on. This is a meaningful investment in Wisconsin's future—and in the communities we are proud to serve."
The planned commitment builds on Oracle's broader investment in Wisconsin through Project Lighthouse, its data center development in Port Washington. Project Lighthouse is expected to generate more than $11 billion for the local economy, create more than 4,000 skilled construction jobs over three years, support 1,000 ongoing operations positions, launch workforce development programs, and invest in local infrastructure. In addition, Oracle will fully fund Project Lighthouse's energy costs to protect ratepayers' electricity bills and support grid reliability. Oracle is committed to working closely with the community, local businesses, and public agencies to build responsibly in Wisconsin.
Oracle's planned subscription to a portion of the Point Beach purchase power arrangement remains subject to approval by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. Oracle looks forward to working with state and local officials throughout the review process.
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SOURCE Oracle