Oracle Announces $1 Billion Investment to Accelerate Partner Growth and AI-Driven Modernization for Customers

Expanded benefits and incentives provide resources to build offerings, pursue new business, and deliver customer success
Oracle AI World -- Oracle today announced a $1 billion commitment to its partner ecosystem to help partners capitalize on customer demand for AI-powered solutions and services.
Spanning the next four years, the investment is intended to expand opportunities for partners to develop innovative solutions, build specialized expertise, and deliver the technology and services customers need to support business transformation and pursue improved outcomes.
It encompasses new and expanded Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) benefits and incentives, including planned investments in training and certification, technical enablement, development, testing and demonstration environments, cloud migration funding, go-to-market collaboration, and commercialization through Oracle Marketplace. See related Marketplace announcement.
Oracle's diverse partner ecosystem includes systems integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), cloud and managed service providers, value-added distributors, resellers, advisory firms, and other partners. Across Oracle Fusion Applications, Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and related AI services, partners contribute in different ways, from developing complementary solutions to providing advisory, implementation, and managed services.
"Our partners extend our sales reach, expand our delivery capacity, and bring their own innovation and investment to help customers address evolving business needs," said Mark Hura, president of Oracle Global Field Operations. "Through the Oracle PartnerNetwork, we're strengthening our ability to reach more customers, deliver solutions at scale, and accelerate innovation and business outcomes."
Investing in partner growth and customer success
The Oracle PartnerNetwork gives partners the flexibility to select benefits, incentives, and resources that best support their business strategies and growth priorities. Oracle is expanding its OPN investments across four areas:
- Build differentiated offerings. Oracle provides dev/test environments, technical guidance, and integration validation to help partners create innovative solutions. Partners can combine their industry expertise and intellectual property with Oracle technology to develop specialized applications, integrations, accelerators, and AI agents that address customer needs.
- Sell and grow with Oracle. Sales and marketing collaboration, demonstration environments, and eligible funding and incentives for eligible opportunities help partners showcase their solutions and pursue new business opportunities. Trainings, certifications, expertise recognition, and Oracle Marketplace help partners differentiate and commercialize their offerings.
- Deliver with confidence. Training and enablement, migration resources, and advisory services help partners plan and execute customer engagements. Tools and methodologies support application implementations, database modernization, integration, and cloud services.
- Drive ongoing customer success. Oracle provides tools and resources, including Oracle AI Success Navigator, for partners to support customers beyond initial deployment. Partners can help drive adoption of new capabilities, optimize existing investments, and deliver ongoing innovation and business value.
"Our partners have different business models, capabilities, and growth ambitions, and our investment is designed to support that diversity," said Leah Yomtovian, senior vice president, Partner, Sales, and Operations Strategy, Oracle. "By giving partners greater choice and flexibility in how they build, sell, and deliver with Oracle, we're helping them grow their businesses while bringing more innovation, specialized expertise, and value to our customers."
Connecting partner innovation with customer opportunity
The impact of partner innovation is evident in solutions that combine specialized industry and business process expertise with Oracle's applications and AI capabilities. The following examples show how that combination comes to life:
- Oracle Extends Fusion Agentic Applications with Introduction of Fusion Claw
- Accenture Edge Helps Combe Unify its Global Operations, Setting the Stage for AI-Powered Growth with Oracle Fusion Applications
- The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Optimizes Operations and Patient Care with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
- Beca Transforms Finance Operations with Oracle Fusion Applications
- Leah Partners with Oracle and PwC to Take Its Agentic Operating System Global
To learn more about benefits, incentives, and resources available to Oracle partners, visit oracle.com/partner. All benefits and incentives are subject to applicable program terms and eligibility requirements.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The program provides choice and flexibility across training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit oracle.com/partner.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit oracle.com.
About Oracle AI World
Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle.
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SOURCE Oracle