Ophir Announces Resignation of Director

Ophir Metals Corp. (TSXV: OPHR,OTC:OPHRF) (OTCQB: OPHRF) (FSE: W0J) ("Ophir" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Jonathan Bey has resigned as a director of the Company effective April 24th, 2026, to focus on other endeavors. The Company thanks him for his service and contributions during his tenure as a director and wishes him continued success in the future.

About the Company

Ophir Metals Corp. is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the past-producing Breccia gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho and the Pilipas Lithium Property in James Bay, Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Shawn Westcott"
Ophir Metals Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Shawn Westcott, CEO
Phone 1 (604) 365 6681
swestcott@ophirmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294145

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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