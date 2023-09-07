Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

OpenText World 2023 Las Vegas Gathers Industry Luminaries to Explore the Impacts of AI and Information Management

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX ), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced programming highlights for the leading information management conference, OpenText World 2023 in-person at the Venetian Hotel Resort, Las Vegas from October 11-12 . This year's conference will bring together the brightest minds in information management and leading technology experts to explore AI and Information Management, and its potential and impacts on enterprise businesses tackle the challenges of the next generation.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"Software automation is in the midst of a massive platform shift from cloud to AI. AI has the potential to transform work across all roles and all industries. The pace of change and value creation has never been this fast before. At OpenText World 2023, we are unveiling our initial solutions to bring the future of AI to our customers," said Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO. "This year's event will be one of the most enlightening experiences with industry luminaries exploring the applied value that AI can bring."

OpenText recently announced the launch of opentext.ai , the company's vision for AI. OpenText World 2023 will be the first opportunity for customers to experience how work can be reimagined with AI and to see how complex problems can be solved by applying Large Language Models (LLM). OpenText has long approached AI-led automation by helping customers effectively manage information and complex data from all events. With its world-class cybersecurity capabilities and foundational analytics & AI tools, OpenText is poised to help customers make the pivot towards the future of AI.

OpenText World 2023 will feature keynotes from OpenText leadership CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub discussing the future of information management and unveiling the latest in AI-powered OpenText innovations.

Attendees will also hear from industry luminaries that will explore AI's impact in areas such as ethics, economics, sustainability and more:

  • Vivek Wadhwa : Academic and author of five best sellers, who will speak to the value of AI.
  • David Wallace-Wells : Deputy editor of New York Magazine and author of The Uninhabitable Earth, who will speak about climate and the impacts of AI.
  • Carol Rollie Flynn : President of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, who will speak about new cyber threats in the world with AI.
  • Elliott Harris : Former UN chief economist and assistant secretary-general for economic development, who will speak to societal implications of AI.
  • Lindsey Pollak : New York Times best-selling author and thought leader on shaping the future of talent, who will speak to tech talent of the future in the age of AI.
  • Dr. Joy Buolamwini: AI expert, activist, and founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, who will speak to the ethics of AI.

Registration is now open, and the full agenda for OpenText World 2023 is now live. Join us and discover your information advantage.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-world-2023-las-vegas-gathers-industry-luminaries-to-explore-the-impacts-of-ai-and-information-management-301920801.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OpenText Hires Shannon Bell as EVP & Chief Digital Officer To Join the Executive Leadership Team

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the strategic appointment of Shannon Bell as the Chief Digital Officer and new member of OpenText's Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Bell will lead a charter focused on digital and AI systems and data platforms for sales, products, customers, and operations.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"The OpenText future has never been brighter as we expand our Information Management mission with new Cloud Editions from Titanium X, new AI capabilities and our new Micro Focus business areas. We are in a premier position to accelerate transformative value to our customers and partners as they seek The AI Advantage," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea . "We have the strongest leadership team in our history, and I am excited to welcome Shannon to the team as we execute against our strategic plan."

Ms. Bell joins OpenText from Rogers Communications, where she most recently led all aspects of IT, digital, cloud, and data. Having driven many large integration efforts, Ms. Bell is an accomplished Information Technology Executive with international experience in global technology, product management, development, delivery, and operations. At OpenText, she will be responsible for all IT and digital systems, data platforms, networks and communications, commercial and corporate cloud operations, and security and compliance.

"It will be exciting to watch the achievements from our executive team as we continue to grow and scale our cloud business and deliver against our rapid-paced AI innovation agenda in the coming years," added Mr. Barrenechea. "We remain laser focused on our value creation approach to total growth and having a leader focused on the strategic digital and AI agenda within our own company is going to help us better serve our key stakeholders, including our customers, partners and employees."

"I believe OpenText's Information Management Automation and AI strategy will enable OpenText to power and protect organizations to better compete and win," said Shannon Bell EVP & Chief Digital Officer OpenText. "I am excited to be part of the most innovative team in Information Management, and meeting customers at OpenText World next month."

For full information on Shannon Bell , as well as the entire OpenText Executive Leadership team, please visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/executive-leadership-team .

OpenText™ World Las Vegas

In a rapidly changing era of information and artificial intelligence, businesses must stay ahead by equipping themselves with the right data and tools. At OpenText™ World Las Vegas , attendees will get the chance to explore hands-on labs, insightful keynotes and panel discussions and learn more about OpenText's latest AI-driven innovations featured in the Titanium X journey.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-hires-shannon-bell-as-evp--chief-digital-officer-to-join-the-executive-leadership-team-301917979.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

hand holding generative ai chatbot, stock graph in the background

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has created major buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software application that uses machine learning techniques to emulate human-written conversations. A hitherto niche subsector in the AI industry, this technology is called generative AI, and it's set to disrupt myriad industries, including marketing, security, healthcare, gaming, communication, customer service and software development.

While generative AI technology is in its early stages, Reid Menge, co-portfolio manager for the BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund, sees immense potential. “ChatGPT is nearly as smart as the human brain today,” he said, “and with the computational horsepower being used to train these AI models, imagine the capabilities of these generative AI services by 2025.”

OpenText Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Deliver Next Generation Information Management

AI-led innovations create market changing technology for organizations of all sizes

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to deliver AI-powered integrations that will help organizations unlock the power of their data on Google Cloud to their competitive advantage. The co-innovation of OpenText's information management solutions and Google Cloud's AI capabilities will accelerate how organizations of all sizes surface insights quickly, boost productivity and transform customer experiences.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OpenText Buys KineMatik

KineMatik provides automated Business Process and Project Management Solutions integrated with OpenText's Content Cloud business

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced the addition of automated Business Process and Project Management Solutions to the OpenText Content business through the acquisition of KineMatik.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

businessman using chatgpt on a screen

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated August 2023)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

The global AI market is already expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 38.1 percent to reach US$1.59 trillion by 2030 — just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict.

The emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector in the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

OpenText Completes Repricing of Term Loan

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) (OpenText or the Company) today announced that it executed an amendment to its term loan facility due 2030 (the Term Loan). Under the amendment, the applicable interest rate margin on the Term Loan has been reduced 75 basis points and, as such, borrowings under the Term Loan currently bear a rate of interest equal to Term SOFR plus the SOFR adjustment and applicable margin of 2.75%.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"We are pleased to complete the re-pricing of our Term Loan. Due to strong demand, we were able to achieve a significant improvement to our pricing," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea . "We are the leader in Information Management. Our strong track record of growth and cash flows helped us to achieve this outcome."

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement, including statements regarding the current rate of interest under the Term Loan and the Company's strong track record of growth and cash flows, may be considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this announcement, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors, which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

OTEX-F

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-completes-repricing-of-term-loan-301899751.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/14/c6617.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

