Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

OpenText Strengthens Leadership Team; Appoints Three Presidents, including Todd Cione as incoming President WW Sales

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the strategic appointment of Todd Cione as President of OpenText Worldwide Sales, and announced the promotions of Paul Duggan as President and Chief Customer Officer, and Madhu Ranganathan as President, CFO & Corporate Development.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Mr. Cione will lead a charter focused on spearheading the company's global go-to-market strategy and revenue growth, with OpenText's global sales and sales operations functions reporting directly to him. Mr. Duggan will lead a charter focused on customer success and customer transformations including support, recurring revenues, and professional services.  Ms. Ranganathan will lead a charter focused on finance, corporate operations, and corporate development.  Each of Mr. Cione, Mr. Duggan and Ms. Ranganathan will directly report to OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea .

Cione is an experienced global sales leader with a proven record of customer engagement, revenue growth and executing cloud transformations.  He brings to OpenText more than 30 years of experience in global sales at large multi-national technology organizations, including Teradata, Apple, Microsoft, and Oracle.

"I am delighted to have Todd join the OpenText executive leadership team and to announce the expanded responsibilities for Paul and Madhu. Todd is a results-oriented leader with a proven track record of delivering predictable and profitable growth," said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO, OpenText. "As we continue to grow as a global leader in Information Management, our leadership team is elevated with those who are experienced with operating multi-billion-dollar businesses. Todd, Paul, and Madhu are outstanding executives, and I look forward to working with them in the years to come."

"I believe OpenText's strategy of Information Management, in the cloud, at scale, is a winning strategy," said Todd Cione , President of Worldwide Sales. "Information Management is positioned to transform organizations with next generation automation and AI.  I am excited to be part of a winning team and to engage with customers and partners."

"OpenText serves many global organizations, and core to OpenText customer success is value, trust and innovation," said Paul Duggan , President and Chief Customer Officer.  "As our customers undergo the next wave of business transformations to the cloud and AI, our global and experienced Customer Success organization is ready to help."

"OpenText's operational excellence remains central to supporting our growth and scale," said Madhu Ranganathan , President, CFO & Corporate Development.  "Our expanded organization is focused on creating a frictionless business for our employees and customers, and to support the long-term value creation for all our stakeholders."

OpenText further announced that Ted Harrison , EVP, Enterprise Sales, has decided to retire from OpenText effective September 15 , 2024.  Until such time, effective immediately, Mr. Harrison will act as Strategic Advisor to the President, Worldwide Sales.

"I would like to sincerely thank Ted for his many years of leadership, contributions and accomplishments at OpenText and we wish him the very best in his next chapter," added Mr. Barrenechea.

For full biographical information on Todd Cione , Paul Duggan , and Madhu Ranganathan , as well as the entire OpenText Executive Leadership Team, please visit here .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-strengthens-leadership-team-appoints-three-presidents-including-todd-cione-as-incoming-president-ww-sales-302110117.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin and Ethereum.

​Tech 5: Tech Stocks See Strong Q1 Inflows, Taiwan Earthquake Highlights Chip Supply Chain Risks

After a dizzying Q1, Bitcoin spent the first week of Q2 below the US$70,000 mark as the halving inches closer.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Global Research released data that describes just how robust tech's Q1 rally was, and a strong but fortuitously contained earthquake on Taiwan's east coast emphasized the impact of even a small disruption to the world's central semiconductor manufacturing operations.

Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up.

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Solutions Corrects Statement in Previous Release Issued on April 2, 2024

Integrated Cyber Solutions Corrects Statement in Previous Release Issued on April 2, 2024

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 3, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") wishes to correct an error in its previously issued press release titled, "Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East" issued on April 2, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlinkLab

BlinkLab to List on the ASX

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing new smartphone-based AI-powered mental healthcare solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 4 April 2024 at 12:00pm AEDT 9:00am AWST under the ticker code BB1. BlinkLab, a company started by neuroscientists at Princeton University, over the past several years has fully developed a smartphone-based test for early diagnosis of autism, ADHD, and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Funds raised will be used to finalize an FDA Class II medical device registration study in autism in partnership with leading US university hospitals.

  • BlinkLab Limited shares to commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 4 April 2024 at 12:00pm (AEDT) under the ticker code BB1.
  • The oversubscribed IPO raised A$7m at $0.20 per share.
  • Capital raised will be used to progress smartphone-based autism diagnostic test into FDA registrational study, initiate further clinical studies in other programs including ADHD as well as continue to advance in-house AI/ML algorithms.

BlinkLab Chairman, Brian Leedman, said: “I believe BlinkLab is the next groundbreaking venture in digital healthcare. Our innovative approach leverages the power of smartphones, AI and machine learning to deliver autism screening tests specifically designed for children as young as 18 months old. This will aid healthcare providers to identify these children at a much younger age than presently available providing a pathway to effective treatment and better outcomes for the child and their families. This cutting-edge digital technology is poised to capture the imagination of major industry players, eager to embrace transformative solutions in healthcare.”

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Issued Pivotal AI Patent from USPTO for Generating 3D Models from 2D Images

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a patented 2D-3D generative AI-powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is proud to announce that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially issued a patent for the Company's technology to generate three-dimensional (3D) models from two-dimensional (2D) images: Patent #11,948,248.

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are extremely pleased that we have been awarded this patent by the USTPO, and we believe that it is a pivotal patent for our patent portfolio. We see this patent in the context of AI, and 2D to 3D model generation as the key patent for the 3D modeling industry which adds value to Nextech3D.ai and for our shareholders." He continued, " With this patent being recognized by the USPTO, we are now one of the technology leaders in the field of 2D photos to 3D models using AI. We will be promoting this new patent as it really gives us a competitive advantage and separates Nextech3D.ai from other companies that make 3D models. With this second AI patent issuance and seven additional patents filed, we continue to build a moat around our 3D model making for e-commerce business with BOTH industry expertise and intellectual property; which includes GPT AI powered 3D model generation. This second AI patent approval reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D-AI GPT patents and solutions while simultaneously generating millions in annual 3D modeling revenue."

Keep reading...Show less
Phone showing apps and illustration of human head and AI chip.

Tech Giants Rush to Invest Billions in AI Startups

Tech giants are pouring unprecedented sums into artificial intelligence (AI) startups, and experts are suggesting these moves are being driven by fear of missing out (FOMO) on AI's potential.

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) recent US$2.75 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic is its largest venture deal ever, but it's not the only company to jump headfirst into the space. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and others are investing heavily in AI technology, as is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

"They definitely don’t want to miss out on being part of the AI ecosystem," Fred Havemeyer, head of US AI and software research at Macquarie, told CNBC. "I definitely think that there’s FOMO in this marketplace."

Keep reading...Show less

Coroplast Group Partners with OpenText to Meet Poland's E-Invoicing Mandates

OpenText's Business Cloud and E-Invoicing Platform simplifies e-invoicing for global mid-sized business

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced that it has been selected by Coroplast Group, a leading manufacturer in the fields of Technical Adhesive Tapes, Wires & Cables, and Wire Harnesses, as its e-invoicing provider for Poland . OpenText's e-invoicing solutions will empower the growing global company to confidently manage mandatory governmental requirements in Poland partnering toward the goals of a seamless connection to the Polish KSeF-portal and compliance with the local mandate.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

Sona Nanotech Secures Grant Funding to Support Intellectual Property Strategy and Development

Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Related News

Lithium Investing

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Lithium Investing

Multiple Work Programs Underway and Planned at Radium Point, Coppermine & Reedy South Projects

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rackla Metals Soars 90 Percent on Gold Exploration Results

Resource Investing

Firebird Metals’ Integrated Strategy Well-placed in Booming LMFP Batteries Market, Analyst Says

Copper Investing

True North’s Cloncurry Copper Project Offers Strong Returns, Upsides, Analyst Says

Uranium Investing

Toro to demerge Non-Core Assets including Dusty Nickel Project and Yandal Gold Project

Resource Investing

Auric Well-funded for Stage 2 Mining at Jeffreys Find After $4.7M Cash from Phase 1

×