OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that the nominees listed below were elected by shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 216,406,723 common shares of the Company representing 85.84% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, the following nominees were elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:

Votes For

Votes Against

P. Thomas Jenkins

204,795,917

96.27 %

7,944,882

3.73 %

Randy Fowlie

185,939,584

87.40 %

26,801,215

12.60 %

David Fraser

203,312,138

95.57 %

9,428,661

4.43 %

John Hastings

212,086,843

99.69 %

653,959

0.31 %

Robert Hau

211,960,450

99.63 %

780,350

0.37 %

Goldy Hyder

209,724,294

98.58 %

3,016,506

1.42 %

Kristen Ludgate

212,092,835

99.70 %

647,967

0.30 %

Fletcher Previn

212,097,309

99.70 %

643,493

0.30 %

Annette Rippert

209,374,004

98.42 %

3,366,797

1.58 %

George Schindler

212,101,602

99.70 %

639,198

0.30 %

Margaret Stuart

211,751,332

99.53 %

989,470

0.47 %

Deborah Weinstein

198,358,316

93.24 %

14,382,484

6.76 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov), each of which will be filed on or about December 9, 2025.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a global leader in secure information management for AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

OTEX-G

Copyright ©2025 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/about/copyright-information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-announces-voting-results-for-election-of-directors-302637066.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open Text Corporation OTEX:CA TSX:OTEX
OTEX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Open Text Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Transformational AI-Led JV with Lithosquare SAS

Further Offtake MOU for Orom-Cross Graphite Project

Greenland Government Grants Exploitation Licence for Amitsoq

Pinnacle Provides Further Details for El Potrero Finder's Fee

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Pensana Secures US$100 Million Investment for US Mine-to-Magnet Plan

Cleantech Investing

Investing Insight: Why CNG is the Next Scalable Step in Cleaner Heavy-duty Transport

Gold Investing

Why Juniors Gain in a Soaring Precious Metals Market

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Graphite Investing

Greenland Grants 30 Year License for Amitsoq Graphite Mine

Copper Investing

Transformational AI-Led JV with Lithosquare SAS

graphite investing

Further Offtake MOU for Orom-Cross Graphite Project