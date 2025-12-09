OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that the nominees listed below were elected by shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 216,406,723 common shares of the Company representing 85.84% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.
On a vote by ballot, the following nominees were elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
P. Thomas Jenkins
|
204,795,917
|
96.27 %
|
7,944,882
|
3.73 %
|
Randy Fowlie
|
185,939,584
|
87.40 %
|
26,801,215
|
12.60 %
|
David Fraser
|
203,312,138
|
95.57 %
|
9,428,661
|
4.43 %
|
John Hastings
|
212,086,843
|
99.69 %
|
653,959
|
0.31 %
|
Robert Hau
|
211,960,450
|
99.63 %
|
780,350
|
0.37 %
|
Goldy Hyder
|
209,724,294
|
98.58 %
|
3,016,506
|
1.42 %
|
Kristen Ludgate
|
212,092,835
|
99.70 %
|
647,967
|
0.30 %
|
Fletcher Previn
|
212,097,309
|
99.70 %
|
643,493
|
0.30 %
|
Annette Rippert
|
209,374,004
|
98.42 %
|
3,366,797
|
1.58 %
|
George Schindler
|
212,101,602
|
99.70 %
|
639,198
|
0.30 %
|
Margaret Stuart
|
211,751,332
|
99.53 %
|
989,470
|
0.47 %
|
Deborah Weinstein
|
198,358,316
|
93.24 %
|
14,382,484
|
6.76 %
The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov), each of which will be filed on or about December 9, 2025.
