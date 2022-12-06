Artificial Intelligence Investing News

New partnership aims to keep consumers safe by protecting devices, identities, and privacy

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), has partnered with Allstate Identity Protection (AIP) to offer identity protection services to Webroot customers to further protect consumers from evolving cyber threats by shielding their devices, identities and private information. Webroot protects computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones and other digital devices from threats like malware, ransomware, phishing and more. AIP safeguards personal information and the data people share online. The combined offering provides consumers with exceptional multi-layer protection for their digital life.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"Increased online shopping during the holidays puts people at greater risk of identity theft and credit card fraud," says Lewis Bertolucci, Vice President of Product, AIP. "Working in lockstep with Webroot behind the scenes, we hope to put shoppers' minds at ease so they can focus on family and loved ones this holiday season and beyond."

Roughly 2.14 billion people shop online 1 . By 2024, the number of online banking users is predicted to exceed 3.6 billion globally 2 . The internet has opened a gateway for criminals to access bank accounts, install malicious software, and steal identities to commit fraud. With the growing popularity of social media, additional purchase opportunities (through TikTok, Instagram and Facebook) further increase the likelihood of exposure to cyber criminals.

"Cyber criminals have become experts in the art of deception, making it increasingly difficult for people to tell the difference between legitimate sites or emails from those that are fake," says Prentiss Donohue , Executive Vice President, OpenText Security Solutions. "Whether unknowingly shopping on an unsecure website or clicking on a malicious link, some things are out of a consumer's control. AIP is an important addition to Webroot that extends consumer protection beyond devices to include identity and privacy in the event the uncontrollable happens."

Webroot Premium with AIP includes anti-virus protection for up to five devices, identity protection for one individual with up to $500,000 in fraud expense reimbursement*, up to $50,000 in stolen funds reimbursement*, plus a password manager and secure browser for privacy. Additional benefits include:

Device protection:

  • Real-time anti-phishing, malware, ransomware protection against emerging threats
  • Lightning-fast scans without interruption
  • Proactive alerts with firewall and network connection monitoring
  • Protects account logins and passwords
  • Cleans devices and improves performance

Identity protection:

  • Dark web monitoring
  • Credit monitoring (one bureau)
  • Financial monitoring including account takeover alerts
  • Identity monitoring with identity health status updates
  • 24/7 U.S.-based identity restoration

Privacy protection:

  • Secure browser with alerts to malicious sites and apps
  • Password manager
  • Deletes traces of online activity

Webroot Premium with Allstate Identity Protection is available immediately. Allstate Identity Protection is also offered as an add-on to existing Webroot subscriptions. To learn more, visit Webroot Premium with Allstate Identity Protection .

*Allstate Identity Protection Legal Disclaimer
Identity theft insurance covering expense and stolen funds reimbursement is underwritten by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida , an Assurant company. The description herein is a summary and intended for informational purposes only and does not include all terms, conditions, and exclusions of the policies described. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. Product may be updated or modified. Certain features require additional activation.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

1 Online Shopping Statistics: Ecommerce Trends for 2022, Tidio
2 Top 10 Online Banking Statistics & Facts for 2022, MoneyTransfers.com

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-adds-allstate-identity-protection-to-webroot-helps-protect-peoples-digital-lives-301695065.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA

OpenText Completes Notes Offering and Term Loan Amendment as part of Micro Focus Acquisition Financing

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced today that, in connection with its proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus"), Open Text Corporation (the "Company" or "OpenText") has closed its offering (the "Notes Offering") of US$1 billion principal amount of 6.90% senior secured fixed rate notes due 2027 (the "Notes") and executed an amendment to its first lien term loan facility due 2029 (the "Term Loan"). As a result, the entire previously announced US$4.585 billion aggregate debt financing package for the Acquisition is now finalized, and, as such, all commitments under the bridge loan agreement related to the Acquisition have been correspondingly terminated undrawn.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
virtual human 3dillustration

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs (Updated 2022)

It might be surprising, but the phrase "artificial intelligence" has been around for over half a century — since 1955, in fact. It was intended to describe a new computer science subdiscipline. But what exactly is artificial intelligence?

In simple terms, artificial intelligence, or AI, means "simulated intelligence in machines." In other words, machines with AI are capable of thinking like people and mimicking their actions. The ideal characteristic of AI is the ability to rationalize.

Of course, that is a very broad definition of AI technology. There are actually at least 14 different applications of AI, which seems to prove that this market isn't going away anytime soon.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Achieves FedRAMP 'In Process' Designation

OpenText Invests in US Government Transformation for Information Management

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in information management, today announced it has achieved the "In Process" designation for its OpenText Cloud for Government offering as one of the initial steps in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization process.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

New Gold Mineralisation From First Aircore Drilling At Boodanoo, Identified Using Sensore’s Dpt® Technology

SensOre (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) is pleased to announce results from an early stage, first pass targeted air core drilling programme at its wholly owned Boodanoo Project, south-west of Mount Magnet in Western Australia. Assays have identified new gold mineralisation and are the cumulation of systematic exploration of one of the first mineral systems targets identified by SensOre’s Discriminant Predictive Targeting® (DPT) over the past two years. Exploration involved a systematic target test including ground gravity survey and surface sampling, geological mapping and finally an air core drilling program. The conventional program was augmented by data fusion and interrogation by machine learning applied to multielement geochemistry prior to drilling. Newly discovered mineralisation is associated with quartz sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite) veining in fresh medium grained amphibolite below a shallow weathering profile.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Announces Pricing of Notes Offering and Successful Term Loan Syndication as part of Micro Focus Acquisition Financing

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced today that Open Text Corporation (the "Company" or "OpenText") has priced an offering (the "Notes Offering") of US$1 billion principal amount of 6.90% senior secured fixed rate notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in connection with its proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus").

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

OpenText further announced that it successfully fully syndicated its first lien term loan facility due 2029 (the "Term Loan") in the amount of US$3.585 billion , which will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to adjusted term SOFR plus 3.50%.

Upon closing of the Notes Offering and an amendment to the Term Loan credit agreement, the bridge loan agreement entered into in connection with the Acquisition will be terminated undrawn, and the entire previously announced US$4.585 billion aggregate debt financing package for the Acquisition will be finalized.

The Notes Offering is expected to close, and the Term Loan credit agreement is expected to be amended, on December 1, 2022 , subject in each case to customary conditions. The net proceeds from the Notes Offering, borrowings under the Term Loan and the Company's existing revolving credit facility, and cash on hand will be used to fund the Acquisition.

As previously announced, shareholders of Micro Focus have approved the terms of the Acquisition. The Acquisition is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

After giving effect to the Notes Offering and the above noted borrowings, following closing of the Acquisition, the Company's long-term debt would be approximately US$9.3 billion (consisting of approximately 46% fixed and 54% floating rate debt), with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 5.88% and a weighted average maturity of approximately 6 years. As previously announced, OpenText is targeting a net leverage ratio of less than three times within eight quarters following the closing of the Acquisition.

Additional Information

The Notes and the Term Loan will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by OpenText's existing wholly-owned subsidiaries organized in the United States or Canada that borrow or guarantee OpenText's obligations under its senior credit facilities and, concurrent with or within one business day of the closing of the Acquisition, additionally by Open Text UK Holding Limited. The Notes and related guarantees will be secured on the same basis as the Company's senior credit facilities.

The Notes and related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Notes and the related guarantees are being issued pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public by prospectus under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, qualification or exemption under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions.

Publication on a website

This announcement and certain associated documents will be available, subject to certain restrictions, on OpenText's website at https://investors.opentext.com/ by no later than 12 noon ( London time) on the business day following the publication of this announcement. This announcement and certain associated documents available on OpenText's website are only being provided to comply with the requirements under the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. Neither the content any of the websites referred to in this announcement nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks in this announcement is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement, including statements regarding completion of and timing for closing of the Notes Offering, completion of and timing for execution of the amendment to the Term Loan credit agreement, including completing certain conditions prior to borrowing under the Term Loan, statements regarding OpenText's targeted net leverage ratio and timing thereof, OpenText's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions relating to the Acquisition, the Acquisition's expected contribution to OpenText's results, financing and closing of the Acquisition, as well as the expected timing and benefits of the Acquisition, impact on future financial performance including in respect of annual recurring revenues, cloud growth, adjusted EBITDA, cash flows and earnings, may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which OpenText operates, as well as the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by OpenText at the date of this announcement, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors, which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-MNA

Further information, please contact:

Harry E. Blount
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
OpenText Corporation
415-963-0825
investors@opentext.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-announces-pricing-of-notes-offering-and-successful-term-loan-syndication-as-part-of-micro-focus-acquisition-financing-301680741.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Announces Senior Secured Notes Offering as part of Micro Focus Acquisition Financing

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced Open Text Corporation (the "Company" or "OpenText") intends to commence, subject to market and customary conditions, a proposed offering of senior secured notes (the "Notes") pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by OpenText's existing wholly-owned subsidiaries organized in the United States or Canada that borrow or guarantee OpenText's obligations under its senior credit facilities. The Notes and related guarantees will be secured on the same basis as the Company's senior credit facilities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×