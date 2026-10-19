Opendoor 3Q26 Financial Open House on November 5, 2026

Opendoor 3Q26 Financial Open House on November 5, 2026

Today, Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor") (Nasdaq: OPEN) announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026 following the close of the market on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

On November 5, 2026, Opendoor will host its Financial Open House video livestream at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.

Shareholder Q&A
We invite shareholders to participate directly through Robinhood's Say Technologies platform by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/opendoor-2026-q3

  • Submit & Upvote: Starting Thursday, October 22, 2026, shareholders can post questions and upvote the ones they most want answered. Questions will close on November 2, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT.
  • Live Answers: Management will address a selection of the top-voted questions live during the broadcast, alongside questions from research analysts.

Event Details

  • What: Opendoor Third Quarter 2026 Financial Open House
  • When: Thursday, November 5, 2026
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Watch Live: The Financial Open House will stream live at investor.opendoor.com and on Robinhood, YouTube, and X.
  • Access Replay: A full replay and earnings materials will be available following the event at investor.opendoor.com.

As always, you can continue to watch our progress and see what we've been shipping at accountable.opendoor.com.

About Opendoor

Opendoor exists to tilt the world in favor of homeowners by making homeownership simpler, faster, and fairer for everyone. Since 2014, Opendoor has given people a more convenient, more certain way to buy and sell a home, whether they already own or are working hard to become homeowners. Opendoor currently operates in markets across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investors@opendoor.com 

Media:
Contact Kaz on X @Nejatian


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