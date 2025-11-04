Opawica Identifies 10,000m of 25 High Priority Drill Targets on its Arrowhead Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)
TheNewswire - Tuesday, November 4 th 2025 (TSXV: OPW,OTC:OPWEF) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) is thrilled to announce a major advancement in its exploration strategy at the Arrowhead Property, located in the heart of the Abitibi Gold Belt — one of the world's most prolific gold-producing regions.
In collaboration with ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. , a global leader in artificial intelligence for mineral exploration, Opawica has identified 20 high-priority drill-ready zones using GoldSpot's proprietary "Smart Targeting" technology. This cutting-edge AI method integrates millions of dollars' worth of geological data across a high-resolution 5m x 5m x 5m grid, delivering unprecedented precision in mineral targeting.
"We're combining the power of AI with traditional geoscience to uncover what could be a transformative gold system," said Blake Morgan , CEO of Opawica. "Our initial drill program hit gold in every hole. Now, with advanced data and a significantly expanded campaign, we're ready to show the market the true scale of Arrowhead's potential."
Highlights of the Upcoming Drill Program
-
Western Zone: 15 drill targets totalling 4,500 meters, focused on high-grade continuity with 100–300 meter spacing.
-
Eastern Zone: 3 drill holes (2,000 meters) testing a Z-shaped fold hinge zone linked to IP anomalies.
-
Seismic-Based Targets: 2 deep holes (1,000 meters each) based on Echo-Geotech's 2021 2D seismic survey.
-
Historic Follow-Up: 4 drill holes (1,500 meters) targeting high-grade historic values near hole 95-04, spaced 50–75 meters.
Why Arrowhead Stands Out
-
Located adjacent to producing mines like Agnico Eagle's LaRonde Complex.
-
Backed by advanced AI analysis and extensive exploration investment.
-
Proven gold hits in every hole of the initial drill program.
-
Positioned for a high-impact, data-driven expansion.
Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is an independent Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release. * The qualified person has not verified the information on the Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.
About GoldSpot Discoveries
GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. is a Canadian pioneer in AI and data science for mineral exploration. Their team of geoscientists and data scientists is transforming the discovery process through AI-enhanced consulting and software solutions.
