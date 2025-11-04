Opawica Identifies 10,000m of 25 High Priority Drill Targets on its Arrowhead Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

TheNewswire - Tuesday, November 4 th 2025 (TSXV: OPW,OTC:OPWEF) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) is thrilled to announce a major advancement in its exploration strategy at the Arrowhead Property, located in the heart of the Abitibi Gold Belt — one of the world's most prolific gold-producing regions.

In collaboration with ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. , a global leader in artificial intelligence for mineral exploration, Opawica has identified 20 high-priority drill-ready zones using GoldSpot's proprietary "Smart Targeting" technology. This cutting-edge AI method integrates millions of dollars' worth of geological data across a high-resolution 5m x 5m x 5m grid, delivering unprecedented precision in mineral targeting.

"We're combining the power of AI with traditional geoscience to uncover what could be a transformative gold system," said Blake Morgan , CEO of Opawica. "Our initial drill program hit gold in every hole. Now, with advanced data and a significantly expanded campaign, we're ready to show the market the true scale of Arrowhead's potential."

Highlights of the Upcoming Drill Program

  • Western Zone: 15 drill targets totalling 4,500 meters, focused on high-grade continuity with 100–300 meter spacing.

  • Eastern Zone: 3 drill holes (2,000 meters) testing a Z-shaped fold hinge zone linked to IP anomalies.

  • Seismic-Based Targets: 2 deep holes (1,000 meters each) based on Echo-Geotech's 2021 2D seismic survey.

  • Historic Follow-Up: 4 drill holes (1,500 meters) targeting high-grade historic values near hole 95-04, spaced 50–75 meters.

Why Arrowhead Stands Out

  • Located adjacent to producing mines like Agnico Eagle's LaRonde Complex.

  • Backed by advanced AI analysis and extensive exploration investment.

  • Proven gold hits in every hole of the initial drill program.

  • Positioned for a high-impact, data-driven expansion.

Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is an independent Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release. * The qualified person has not verified the information on the Abitibi greenstone belt.  Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.

About GoldSpot Discoveries

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. is a Canadian pioneer in AI and data science for mineral exploration. Their team of geoscientists and data scientists is transforming the discovery process through AI-enhanced consulting and software solutions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations

Advancing high-potential gold assets in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Advancing high-potential gold assets in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt
Opawica Explorations Inc. Drills 28m of Mineralization with strong XRF readings

April 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc . (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals in the Abitibi Gold Belt is providing an update on its 2025 exploration...
Opawica Explorations Intersects a 60 Meter Mineralized Zone at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire) April 17th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects in the Abitibi gold belt, provides an update on its 2025...
Opawica Explorations Intersects Visible Gold at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire) April 15th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc . (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals in the Abitibi Gold Belt is providing an update on its 2025...
Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 81 Day 1 on April 16; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 81 th Emerging Growth Conference on April 16 & 17, 2025. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products &...
Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 16th

(TheNewswire) April 10th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects. Opawica to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on...
Quimbaya Gold Closes C$14.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement, with Stifel Canada (the "Underwriter") as sole underwriter and bookrunner, pursuant to which the...
LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the twinned-hole drilling program launched at its Swanson Gold Deposit ("Swanson"). The Company announced, in its October 6, 2025 news release, that it...
Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the fourth batch of results from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), on its 100%-owned...
BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth
CSAMT Findings - a Large-Scale Hydrothermal Antimony System

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced CSAMT Findings - a Large-Scale Hydrothermal Antimony System
RUA GOLD Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the...

