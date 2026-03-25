Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Appointment of Director

(TheNewswire)
March 25, 2026 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW,OTC:OPWEF) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that Mr. Monty Sutton has consented to act as a Director of the Company effective March 25, 2026.
Mr. Sutton also serves as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sutton brings more than 35 years of experience in public markets, corporate governance, senior administration and accounting and has served on the management teams and boards for many private and publicly traded companies.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
Qualified Person
Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., an independent "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.
The potential exploration target quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Blake Morgan
President and CEO
Telephone: 236-878-4938
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
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