Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Appointment of Director

Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Appointment of Director

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.
 

March 25, 2026 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW,OTC:OPWEF) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that Mr. Monty Sutton has consented to act as a Director of the Company effective March 25, 2026.

 

Mr. Sutton also serves as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sutton brings more than 35 years of experience in public markets, corporate governance, senior administration and accounting and has served on the management teams and boards for many private and publicly traded companies.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Qualified Person

Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., an independent "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

The potential exploration target quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

 

Blake Morgan
President and CEO
Telephone: 236-878-4938

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.  All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

opawica explorationsOPW:CCtsxv:opwprecious metals investing
OPW:CC
The Conversation (0)
Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations

Advancing high-potential gold assets in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Advancing high-potential gold assets in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt Keep Reading...
New High-Grade Gold Target Identified at Viani - Amended

New High-Grade Gold Target Identified at Viani - Amended

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced NEW HIGH-GRADE GOLD TARGET IDENTIFIED AT VIANI - AMENDEDDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony Anomalies

St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony Anomalies

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony AnomaliesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Flow Metals Announces Mutual Termination of Option Agreement and Closing of Debt Settlement

Flow Metals Announces Mutual Termination of Option Agreement and Closing of Debt Settlement

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has mutually agreed with Go Metals Corp. ("GOCO") to terminate the option agreement dated February 9, 2026 (the "Option Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company had been granted an option to acquire a 100%... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Closes First Tranche of its Private Placement of Units

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Closes First Tranche of its Private Placement of Units

TSX-V: WLRFrankfurt: 6YLWalker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: ZM5P) ("WLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 23, 2026, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement")... Keep Reading...
Sirios Strengthens its Executive Team and Announces Stock Option Grants

Sirios Strengthens its Executive Team and Announces Stock Option Grants

Appointments of Genevieve Ayotte as Chief Financial Officer and Audrey Lamothe as Corporate SecretarySirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or the "Company") has appointed Geneviève Ayotte as Chief Financial Officer and Audrey Lamothe as Corporate Secretary. "We are... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its Stampede Gap Porphyry Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project in Nevada

Prince Silver Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its Stampede Gap Porphyry Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(Frankfurt:T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its National Instrument 43-101 compliant Technical Report, titled "43-101 Technical Report on the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announced

New High-Grade Gold Target Identified at Viani - Amended

St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony Anomalies

Drilling Commences at Two Pools

Related News

battery metals investing

IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announced

base metals investing

Drilling Commences at Two Pools

critical minerals investing

Craig Tindale: Metals Supply Reckoning Coming, Expect Mayhem Short Term

gold investing

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Face Another Rocky Week of Global Volatility

silver investing

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26, 2026

lithium investing

Zijin to Start Congo Lithium Mine Production in June

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project