Opawica Exploration Inc Announces Company Update on the Bazooka Property

VANCOUVER, B.C. TheNewswire September 16 th 2025 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW,OTC:OPWEF) (OTC: OPWEF) (FRA: OE5) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce a company update on the Bazooka Property
The Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault is a significant fault system controlling gold deposits in the southern Abitibi greenstone belt, spanning 250 km from Matachewan in Piché/Larder Lake group and younger metasedimentary rocks of the Hearst, Timiskaming, and Cadillac sedimentary assemblages.
The 100-per-cent-owned Bazooka Project covers an area of 1,371 hectares and is located on of the Cadillac/Larder Lake fault zone, which extends for more than 100 kilometres. Numerous gold deposits are associated with the structure and its subsidiaries.
The company holds seven kilometers of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault in the Bazooka Property. Our recent drilling has focused on the eastern site previously announced (2025-07-10 07 press relase) , revealing 19 gold mineralized zones, with 15 zones carrying grades above 0.55 g/t up to 6.12 g/t Au, and 16 zones having core lengths greater than 10 m up to 67.9 m, except for four larger intercepts carrying greater than 0.84 g/t Au.
The western part of the property, approximately four to six kilometers west of the recent drilling contains historical gold mineralization along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault, potentially representing a large, connected gold system ready for discovery.
Blake Morgan Ceo and President States,
The above maps start to show the huge potential of the Bazooka Property. What we have here is a high-grade zone to the east of the property with some large bulk tonnage Drill results in the same area. The Bazooka Property holds 7Kms of the Cadillac Lader fault zone which is the gold bearing zone in this region. Further up the fault we have some remarkable historic drill values (see map above) showing the potential to link up these zones, similar to the deposit contiguous to the Bazooka Property that was sold for $25,000,000 in December of 2024 by Yorbeu Resources.
What the company plans to do is now start moving west from the High-grade zone and systematically test and drill the fault, linking up these zones and looking for a discovering of a new high grade zone. Based on the geology and the faults system plus the data from multiple other deposits in the region. We know multiple deposit across the fault can be found and connected to create multi million-ounce deposits. Looking at The Bazooka 7kms of Cadillac Lader fault zone we can see we have multiple zones based on current and historic drill results. The company will now attempt to connect these zones and prove continuity moving West. While also exploring for new high-grade zones as we drill up against the Wassamc property bought out by Agnico eagle in 2023 in a multi billion-dollar deal.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. The company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
Opawica's Bazooka properties cover seven kilometres of the prolific CLLB. The Bazooka properties are bound to the west by the Wassamac gold property, which is 100 per cent owned by Richmont Mines Inc.
Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., OIQ #31985, is an independent Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release. * The qualified person has not verified the information on the Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.
