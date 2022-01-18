Gaming Investing News
Highly anticipated blockchain game integrates Narni bridge widget into platform Umbria Network is providing The Red Village community with a fast, cheap and easy way to bridge ETH to the Polygon network via its new bridge widget. The Red Village is the first dark-fantasy Play-to-Earn multiplayer NFT game on the Polygon network . NFT 'Champions' - characters played within the game - exist on Polygon. In order to ...

- Highly anticipated blockchain game integrates Narni bridge widget into platform

Umbria Network is providing The Red Village community with a fast, cheap and easy way to bridge ETH to the Polygon network (WETH) via its new bridge widget.

The Red Village is the first dark-fantasy Play-to-Earn (P2E) multiplayer NFT game on the Polygon network (formerly MATIC). NFT 'Champions' - characters played within the game - exist on Polygon. In order to purchase Champions, gamers will need to convert their Ether ($ETH) from the Ethereum mainnet to wrapped ETH on the Polygon network. Players will also require WETH to pay the buy-in when competing in the game's flagship fighting Tournaments. Umbria's Narni bridge widget will enable them to do this faster, and at approximately a 90% discount to other solutions.

Umbria's Narni Bridge - https://bridge.umbria.network/ - has already been heavily adopted by the NFT community. The widget has all the core functionality of Narni and can be fully integrated into third party sites. Umbria developers have worked closely with The Red Village to help design a custom, rebranded bridge for its platform whereby players remain within the game's ecosystem and can easily migrate their assets to the correct chain to enjoy a superior, frictionless user experience.

"The widget brings the huge speed and cost-saving advantages of the Narni bridge to end users inconspicuously within their native environment," said Oscar Chambers , Co-founder/lead developer of Umbria Network. "We're delighted to have The Red Village as the premier test case for the widget and are excited to be bringing the Narni experience to this wider gaming audience."

Lucien Dorman , Co-founder of The Red Village, commented: "We've seen the Narni bridge used elsewhere in blockchain gaming to great success, and are thrilled to now have our own custom 'The Red Village' branded widget built for in-game use. Not only will this make our player experience easier, but also greatly reduce costs for players. It's a win-win!"

The Red Village Mystic token drop (consisting of R4-R6 Champion Genotypes) will be on January 24th (Presale) and 25th (Public sale) - https://theredvillage.com/

Any project wishing to integrate the widget into their project's platform should contact francesca@onlineblockchain.io

See the latest data on UMBR on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko:

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/umbria-network/news/
https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/umbria-network

About Umbria

https://umbria.network/
https://bridge.umbria.network/

Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly and earn high APYs on those assets with no impermanent loss.

Umbria's flagship Narni cross-chain bridge is solving current blockchain interoperability issues. Narni removes the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain liquidity bridge between the Ethereum and Polygon networks. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

  1. A Cross-chain Asset Bridge : enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks.
  2. A Staking Pool : users can earn interest on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge
  3. A Decentralised Exchange (DEX) : an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

For media enquiries, contact Francesca De Franco - francesca@onlineblockchain.io ; +44 (0)794 125 3135

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727875/Umbria_Red_Village.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-blockchain-plc-the-red-village-and-umbria-partner-to-create-a-seamless-gaming-experience-301462220.html

SOURCE Online Blockchain plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

Oni Mansion, a Free-to-Play Metaverse Social Gaming Experience

Yomi Games a web3 crypto gaming company, is launching its first free-to-play metaverse game, Oni Mansion, on January 17th . The game is an innovative web gaming experience that connects multiple NFT communities to socialize and collaborate together to build elaborate new digital assets.

Keep reading... Show less

Game Developers Wanted! United Esports and the DFINITY Foundation Pave the Way for Indie Developers to Build Their Dream Game in All-New Competition Series, Achievement Unblocked

United Esports , the leading esports media and marketing organization, and the DFINITY Foundation the developers of the Internet Computer, announced today that independent game developers now have the opportunity to bring their dream game to life by applying to the first-ever game development competition series, with a $10 million funding pool, Achievement Unblocked . The revolutionary new series will be hosted by award-winning esports commentator Mitch "UberShouts'' Leslie and is set to premiere in late 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

TOKAU launches its Metaverse MetaCity, a GameFi where users can join to earn NFT

- TOKAU ( www.Tokau.io ), a blockchain NFT technology company focusing on celebrities' interactions with their fans, announced that they will launch a metaverse where the users can monetize their living and social experiences.

TOKAU aims to build MetaCity, its first metaverse project, as a decentralized place where residents can take ownership. MetaCity has 150,000 Lands which will be open for sale in January . A Land is a digital piece of real-estate in TOKAU's metaverse. The Company said that although the MetaCity page will be ready for selling the Land, many functions can only be available on January 26 , 2022. One Land will be saved for TOKAU NFT holders and they will share permanent ownership of the Land.

Keep reading... Show less

GemUni disrupts crypto gaming with the Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for Play To Earn

GemUni, a Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for Play-to-Earn, has announced that its upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) will be conducted on three launchpads GameFi, Red Kite and KrystalGO on January 19th . GemUni is building a Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for everyone around the world to engage in Fun, Easy, and Play-to-Earn NFT Casual Games & Signature Games. Users can enjoy fun games while monetizing their experiences with gaming platform rewards and GENI Pass NFTs transactions.

Keep reading... Show less

Axie Infinity is likened to UFO Gaming, the new star of the crypto world

Keep reading... Show less

The LootMogul & Sandbox Partnership

LootMogul is happy to announce a partnership with the SANDBOX, a virtual Metaverse where players can play, build, and own their virtual experiences, empowering artists, creators, and players to build the platform they've always envisioned.

Play influencers Sandbox Tournaments on Lootmogul.com between 15 Jan to 31 Jan 2022 and Win upto 50,000 $ SAND

Through this partnership with LootMogul , the SANDBOX will sponsor some of these tournaments and allow players to earn SAND tokens which will be added to the cryptocurrencies used for giveaways to winners of influencer-led contests. The SANDBOX will include more SANDBOX NFTs to be won as part of gaming contests so keep an eye out for these announcements!

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×