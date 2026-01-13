OneSpan to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26, 2026

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 26, 2026. OneSpan will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com . Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website.
For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please use this registration link to receive dial-in details. OneSpan encourages participants to dial-in at least 15 minutes before the start of the call.
About OneSpan
OneSpan provides secure authentication, identity, electronic signature and digital workflow solutions that protect and facilitate digital transactions and agreements. The Company delivers products and services that automate and secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes for use cases ranging from simple transactions to workflows that are complex or require higher levels of security. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of multi-factor authentication transactions in 100+ countries annually.
For more information, visit our website , explore our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube .
Copyright© 2026 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260113306531/en/
Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com