OneSpan to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on April 30, 2026

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), today announced it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on Thursday, April 30, 2026. OneSpan will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com . Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website.
For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please use this registration link to receive dial-in details. OneSpan encourages participants to dial-in at least 15 minutes before the start of the call.
About OneSpan
OneSpan helps organizations build secure, seamless, and trusted digital experiences through two solution portfolios: Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. Our cybersecurity solutions protect identities, secure mobile apps, and safeguard access through advanced high-assurance authentication, threat intelligence, fraud prevention, and robust mobile app protection, defending users, devices, and applications against sophisticated attacks. Our digital agreement solutions streamline agreement workflows with secure e-signatures, identity verification, and smart digital forms, built to enable speed, compliance and exceptional customer experiences. Trusted by leading global enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes over 100 million digital agreements and billions of secure authentication transactions across more than 120 countries each year.
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Copyright© 2026 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.
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Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com