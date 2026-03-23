OneSpan Named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Analyst's Leadership Compass for Passwordless Authentication

Recognition highlights OneSpan's leadership in phishing-resistant authentication, FIDO, and policy-driven access at scale
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced that it has been named an Overall Leader, Product Leader, Innovation Leader, and Market Leader in the 2026 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass: Passwordless Authentication for Enterprises . The report recognizes OneSpan's strength in complex enterprise environments, more than three decades of authentication expertise, and its ability to support regulated and high-security use cases with strong device-integrity and risk-based controls.
KuppingerCole evaluated leading passwordless authentication vendors across functionality, innovation, architecture, device trust, integration capabilities, and market presence. The report highlights that "passwordless authentication has become a strategic priority for enterprises seeking stronger security, operational efficiency, and improved user experience," and identifies OneSpan as a leader in delivering these capabilities at scale.
According to the report, OneSpan provides a broad range of phishing-resistant authentication methods, including FIDO2 security keys, passkeys, mobile biometrics, and adaptive authentication, enabling enterprises to confidently transition to passwordless MFA. KuppingerCole also emphasizes OneSpan's strengths in device integrity, contextual risk evaluation, and policy-driven authentication journeys, as well as its ability to support hybrid environments and integrate with both modern and legacy identity systems.
OneSpan delivers one of the industry's most comprehensive consumer authentication suites. Its capabilities support both on-premises and cloud deployments – and methods from OTP to FIDO to passkeys, including UAF, FIDO2 security keys, and transaction signing. This flexibility enables organizations to secure both users and transactions. The company's FIDO-certified capabilities further strengthen its passwordless leadership, enabling standards-based, phishing-resistant authentication at a global scale.
"Being named an Overall Leader across Product, Innovation, and Market underscores the strength of our long-term strategy," said Victor Limongelli, CEO of OneSpan. "Enterprises are accelerating the shift to phishing-resistant authentication, and OneSpan is uniquely positioned to support them through this transition. Our portfolio makes it easier for organizations to eliminate passwords by delivering secure authentication that protects users, reduces friction, and fits seamlessly into the systems they already rely on. This recognition from KuppingerCole validates our mission to deliver the industry's most comprehensive authentication ecosystem and to help customers eliminate passwords without compromising security or usability."
Click here to download the 2026 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Passwordless Authentication for Enterprises
About OneSpan
OneSpan helps organizations build secure, seamless, and trusted digital experiences through two solution portfolios: Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. Our cybersecurity solutions protect identities, secure mobile apps, and safeguard access through advanced high-assurance authentication, threat intelligence, fraud prevention, and robust mobile app protection, defending users, devices, and applications against sophisticated attacks. Our digital agreements solutions streamline agreement workflows with secure e-signatures, identity verification, and smart digital forms, built to enable speed, compliance, and exceptional customer experiences. Trusted by leading global enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes over 100 million digital agreements and billions of secure authentication transactions across more than 120 countries each year.
For more information, go to www.onespan.com . You can also follow @OneSpan on X (Twitter) or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323151532/en/
Media contact:
Nicole Bosgraaf
Director, Brand & Communications
+1-401-219-2131
nicole.bosgraaf@onespan.com
Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com