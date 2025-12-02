OneSpan Appoints Shaun Bierweiler as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned SaaS and cybersecurity leader to drive global growth and customer success

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced the appointment of Shaun Bierweiler as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Shaun will lead OneSpan's global revenue organization, including sales, marketing, channels, customer success, and revenue operations, driving growth and operational excellence across the customer lifecycle.

A veteran go-to-market leader, Shaun brings over two decades of experience scaling global security, SaaS, networking, and data-driven businesses, as well as building high-performance teams. Most recently, Shaun served as the CRO at Everfox, a global pioneer in defense-grade, high-assurance cybersecurity, where he led the global revenue and customer success organization and directed the commercial transformation of the newly established entity following its carve-out from Forcepoint.

Prior to Everfox, Bierweiler was CRO at Riverbed, a company that delivers network performance and visibility solutions to help enterprises optimize and secure digital experiences. There, he led the organization through a period of significant transformation spanning business model, financial structure, and ownership. He was responsible for global revenue performance, customer experience, and enterprise value creation as the company evolved from hardware-centric offerings to a SaaS-first platform.

Earlier, Bierweiler served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Cloudera, leading the company's high-growth public-sector subsidiary following its $5.6B merger with Hortonworks, integrating two of the industry's largest enterprise open-source data platforms to create a unified "Edge to AI" platform for enterprise data management. He has also held senior sales and business development roles at Red Hat and Raytheon.

"Shaun's proven track record in building customer-centric revenue organizations and driving growth makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Victor Limongelli, CEO of OneSpan. "His expertise in SaaS, security, and data-driven businesses will help us strengthen execution, expand our global reach, and accelerate our growth."

"I'm excited to join OneSpan and build on the company's incredible foundation," said Shaun Bierweiler, Chief Revenue Officer at OneSpan. "I've always been passionate about driving growth and delivering lasting value for customers. I'm eager to collaborate with the talented OneSpan team to accelerate our momentum and empower our customers to succeed in today's digital landscape."

About OneSpan

OneSpan provides secure authentication, identity, electronic signature and digital workflow solutions that protect and facilitate digital transactions and agreements. The Company delivers products and services that automate and secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes for use cases ranging from simple transactions to workflows that are complex or require higher levels of security. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of multi-factor authentication transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, please visit our website, explore our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding our expectations, intentions and/or plans to strengthen our execution, expand our global reach, and accelerate our growth. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the "Risk Factors" section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com . We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to "OneSpan", "Company", "we", "our", and "us" refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Media contact:
Nicole Bosgraaf
Director, Brand & Communications
+1-401-219-2131
nicole.bosgraaf@onespan.com

Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com

