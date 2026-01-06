OneSpan Announces Participation in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 28 th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place January 13 16, 2026.

OneSpan management will be hosting in-person meetings at the conference in New York on Wednesday, January 14, as well as virtual investor meetings on Friday, January 16.

About OneSpan

OneSpan provides secure authentication, identity, electronic signature and digital workflow solutions that protect and facilitate digital transactions and agreements. The Company delivers products and services that automate and secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes for use cases ranging from simple transactions to workflows that are complex or require higher levels of security. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of multi-factor authentication transactions in 100+ countries annually.

Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com

OneSpanOSPNOSPN:US
OSPN
