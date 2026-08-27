One World Lithium Announces Warrant Extension

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, August 27, 2026 TheNewswire - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE-OWLI) (the "Company" or "OWL") announces effective on August 27, 2026, the Company will amend the terms (the "Warrant Amendment") of an aggregate of 2,496,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (collectively, the "Warrants").
The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement that closed on September 14, 2023. They are currently exercisable to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share until September 14, 2026. Under the proposed Warrant Amendment, the expiry date of the Warrants will be extended by an additional twenty-four (24) months to September 14, 2028. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged.
The Warrant Amendment is subject to the review and acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the warrants.
About One World Lithium Inc.
One World Lithium Inc. is developing proprietary lithium extraction technologies and pursuing strategic partnership to commercialize lower-impact, scalable lithium production from brines and clay slurries. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com/.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,
"Douglas Fulcher"
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com or call 604-564-2017.
Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including, but not limited to statements regarding the extension of the expiry date of the Warrants, the possible exercise of the Warrants, the potential receipt of proceeds from such exercises, and the Company's objectives, business strategies, and future plans. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include: (I) the Warrants may not be exercised (II) inability of OWL to commercialize its lithium extraction technologies (III) OWL's inability to execute its business plan and raise any required financing, (IV) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular, and (V) advancements in other new lithium separation technologies. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWL. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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