ONC Certification of Oracle's AI-Powered EHR Marks Turning Point for the Healthcare Industry

Ambulatory clinics across the U.S. can now deploy the transformative Oracle Health EHR and take advantage of agentic AI to improve care, operational performance, and the patient experience 

Oracle Health's next generation electronic health record (EHR) is now certified and ready for adoption by ambulatory customers in the U.S. Unlike other EHRs that bolt on AI applications, the Oracle Health EHR was built from the ground up on a secure, modern cloud architecture with AI embedded in every layer and workflow. With these capabilities, health networks can break free from the confines of traditional EHRs to reduce administrative waste, simplify payer-provider interactions, deliver more informed care, and enable clinicians to refocus their time and attention on patients. 

The new EHR earned the ONC Health IT certification1 from the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) and also successfully met the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS) compliance requirements.2

"For decades, EHRs that were supposed to support clinicians instead entangled them in administrative tasks and processes that took valuable time away from patient care," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Oracle Health EHR is a breakthrough. We have made it our mission to deliver transformation to the healthcare system and our new EHR is a testament to this commitment. We are harnessing AI to bring greater intelligence to the bedside, reduce friction between payers and providers, and nearly eliminate the countless hours of data entry required by our nation's healers."

The Oracle EHR AI-Advantage
Oracle's new EHR employs native AI across multiple workflows to improve efficiency and increase automation of manual tasks that burden providers. Instead of drowning in a sea of screens and clicks, clinicians can simply use voice commands to ask for the information they need, such as a patient's recent lab results and current medications. Additionally, clinicians are empowered with personalized, streamlined workflows to reduce manual effort while keeping them informed and in control.

Trained on clinical concepts including conditions, diagnoses, medications, care pathways, and more, the AI embedded into the EHR can not only interpret text but can also understand clinical meaning and the relationships between concepts like lab results, medications, diseases, and care pathways to enable richer and more accurate in-the-moment insights. For example, in preparing for an appointment with a patient diagnosed with high blood pressure, the EHR can recognize the connection between this condition and the related medications.

Other EHRs rely on narrow predictors limited to past data that lacks reasoning ability or transparency, whereas Oracle's AI provides explainable recommendations that support both clinicians and patients. While natively built, the open system enables customers to extend Oracle's agents, build their own, or integrate third-party models to best meet their needs.

The ONC Health IT Certification Program ensures that certified products processing and storing EHRs meet federal standards for functionality, security, and interoperability with the goal of protecting sensitive information, improving care coordination, and enhancing patient outcomes. DEA EPCS certification ensures that e-prescription software meets stringent federal requirements for security and reliability, enabling healthcare providers and pharmacies to securely process electronic prescriptions for controlled substances while reducing fraud and enhancing patient safety. 

Learn more about the next generation Oracle Health EHR at https://www.oracle.com/health/clinical-suite/electronic-health-record/.

1.

On October 3, 2025, Oracle Health's Oracle Health EHR v25 achieved Health IT ONC Certification. The Certification Number is 15.04.04.1221.Orac.25.00.1.251003. This Health IT Module is ONC Health IT compliant. It has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For specifics on the certification criteria to which the product has been certified and additional software relied upon to demonstrate compliance with criteria, please visit https://www.Oracle.com/health/regulatory/certified-health-it/.

2.

On October 8, 2025, Oracle Health's Oracle Health EHR v25.06 achieved DEA EPCS Certification after meeting all requirements set forth by the DEA's EPCS Interim Final Rule. Certification ensures the product complies with stringent standards for identity proofing, data security, and audit trails. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Justice or the Drug Enforcement Administration. 

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onc-certification-of-oracles-ai-powered-ehr-marks-turning-point-for-the-healthcare-industry-302618554.html

SOURCE Oracle

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

