Omineca Announces the Passing of D&L Mining's Mr. David Dutcyvich

(TheNewswire)
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. TheNewswire - July 7th, 2026 (TSXV: OMM,OTC:OMMSF) (OTCQB: OMMSF) ("Omineca" or the "Company") Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. is saddened to announce the passing of Mr. David Dutcyvich, President and controlling shareholder of D&L Mining, the Company's joint venture partner and mining contractor at the Wingdam underground paleoplacer recovery project located in the Cariboo Mining District of south central BC.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, management, and all employees of Omineca, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Dutcyvich's family.
For further information, please contact:
Tom MacNeill
President and CEO
306-653-2692
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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