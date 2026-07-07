Omineca Announces the Passing of D&L Mining's Mr. David Dutcyvich

Omineca Announces the Passing of D&L Mining's Mr. David Dutcyvich

(TheNewswire)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.
    

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. TheNewswire - July 7th, 2026 (TSXV: OMM,OTC:OMMSF) (OTCQB: OMMSF) ("Omineca" or the "Company")  Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. is saddened to announce the passing of Mr. David Dutcyvich, President and controlling shareholder of D&L Mining, the Company's joint venture partner and mining contractor at the Wingdam underground paleoplacer recovery project located in the Cariboo Mining District of south central BC.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors, management, and all employees of Omineca, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Dutcyvich's family.

  

For further information, please contact:

 

Tom MacNeill

President and CEO

306-653-2692

  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Omineca Mining and Metals OMM:CC tsxv:omm gold investing
OMM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals

Keep Reading...
La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (“Providence” or the “Company”) further to the June 29th, 2026, news release the Company is very pleased to provide gold assays from the channel sampling of the vein discovery. As reported, the discovery was made by the Company’s registered California geologist Mark... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with "M & A" stand vertically on white papers with charts, against a gray background.

Genesis Minerals Launches US$3.9 Billion Bid for Vault Minerals

Australian gold miner Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD,OTCPL:GSISF) has submitted a US$3.9 billion cash-and-stock proposal to acquire Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU,OTCPL:REDLF), presenting a premium over Vault's existing merger agreement with Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTCPL:RGRNF).Under the proposed scheme of... Keep Reading...
Map of the Philippines with a red pushpin over Manila, text reads: South China Sea, Celebes Sea.

OceanaGold Commits US$1.9 Billion to Extend Philippine Gold Mine to 2037

Canadian miner OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) has committed US$1.9 billion to expand and extend the operational lifespan of its flagship Didipio gold and copper mine in the Philippines.The investment will push the operational life of the high-grade Didipio project, located across the provinces of Nueva... Keep Reading...
Colorful mineral rocks with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: ATERRA Metals Gains 57 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.Firstly, at the end of last week, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson... Keep Reading...
Gold bars stacked with stock market graphs.

Gold Price Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast

The gold price experienced strong volatility in the second quarter of 2026. It traded in a range of US$3,960 to US$4,850 per ounce during a period that saw the Iran war drag on longer than the Trump administration had expected, and the US Federal Reserve enter a new era under Chair Kevin... Keep Reading...
Jordan Rusche, oil barrel and wheat.

Jordan Rusche: Are Gold Stocks a Buy? My Strategy Now

Jordan Rusche of Mining Stock Monkey shares his thoughts on gold's pullback below the US$4,000 per ounce level, saying it's normal bull market behavior for the metal. "I'm buying a lot of gold stocks right now," he said. "I think this is a great buying opportunity, and, like you mentioned, I'm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sandstone Drilling Reinforces District-Scale Opportunity

Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Video - CEO Clips: Blue Jay Gold: Why Are District-Scale Gold Projects Attracting Investor Attention?

Video - CEO Clips: EraNova Metals Advances Critical Mineral and Polymetallic Opportunities in British Columbia

Related News

precious metals investing

Sandstone Drilling Reinforces District-Scale Opportunity

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Blue Jay Gold: Why Are District-Scale Gold Projects Attracting Investor Attention?

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: EraNova Metals Advances Critical Mineral and Polymetallic Opportunities in British Columbia

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold: Could Nevada's Next Gold Producer Be Approaching the Finish Line?

uranium investing

Frontier Nuclear Inks Royalty Deal for Colorado Mine Waste Recovery

base metals investing

Red Metal Site Visit Confirms Development Progress at Carrizal IOCG Project