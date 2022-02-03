Gaming Investing News
Today is the unveil of Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 the officially licensed play-to-earn multiplayer party game where players compete in a series of winter sports to earn Olympic NFT digital pins. The game launches the day before the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 opening ceremony. Developed by nWay a subsidiary of Animoca Brands in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, Olympic Games Jam: ...

Developed by nWay , a subsidiary of Animoca Brands , in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 will feature various arcade-styled winter sports where players can weave their way to the head of the pack in Snowboard Cross, pull stylish tricks in Slopestyle, and pick up power-ups in Skeleton. Dozens of players will compete against each other in a series of these randomized Olympic events until a gold medal winner is crowned. Players can also fully customize the looks of their avatars to bring their individuality and unique styles to the competition.

Available on Android and iOS, Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 will be free to download starting on February 3, 2022 , and will receive regular post-launch software updates featuring new content, sports, modes, and events to keep the competition fresh and engaging. The officially licensed videogame will let players earn Olympic NFT digital pins that can be traded on the nWayPlay marketplace. A product roadmap with greater details is available on OlympicGamesJam.nWayPlay.com .

"The Olympic Games are the world's largest sport celebration. We can't think of a better genre than party games to get everyone across different gaming skills involved for this global celebration in a massive way," said Taehoon Kim , CEO of nWay. "nWay has a track record of creating high-quality multiplayer games, and making Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 a play-to-earn title is going to let gamers and NFT collectors alike to not only engage with the Olympic Games, but also own a piece of Olympic history. We intend to support the game with continuous updates in the months to come, to keep the players engaged, and the Olympic spirit ongoing."

Collectors of Olympic NFT digital Pins can obtain the pins in three ways:

  1. Earning them by playing Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022;
  2. Purchasing assorted boxes on nWayPlay.com; and
  3. Purchasing specific pins directly from other collectors on nWayPlay marketplace.

Owners of the Olympic NFT digital Pins who play the game will gain exclusive access to higher tiers of play, which will feature greater rewards, and exclusive character skins. Beyond launch, the in-game utility of the Olympic NFT digital Pins will extend to character power-ups, such as greater speed, tighter control, or stronger resistance to hazards.

NFT collectors today already recognize the value of the Olympic NFT digital pins for their historical significance and designs. With the upcoming launch of Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 , the size of the pin collector community will increase significantly as players will be able to earn the pins in addition to purchasing them from the box drops or from other collectors in the marketplace.

For more information, visit OlympicGamesJam.nWayPlay.com .

About nWay
nWay is a San Francisco -based developer, publisher & tech platform for play-to-earn (P2E) games across mobile, PC, and consoles. nWay's P2E games platform, nWayPlay, enables fast development, and operations of P2E games with easy on-ramp and off-ramp features. The company has a strong track record of developing AAA quality games on mobile and on console, such as Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid , Power Rangers: Legacy Wars , and ChronoBlade . nWay is comprised of leading developers and senior executives from Sony, LucasArts, EA, Ubisoft, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Xbox, Warner Bros., Konami, Kabam, Pocket Gems, Zynga, Glu, Jam City and Machine Zone. The team has collectively contributed to over a dozen hits, including Marvel Contest of Champions, the Injustice series, Star Wars: the Force Unleashed, Game of War, and Harry Potter : Hogwarts Mystery.

For more information about nWay, visit www.nway.com .

About nWayPlay
nWayPlay is a platform for "play-to-earn" (P2E) multiplayer games with a custodial wallet system for easy on-ramp, and a NFT marketplace for players to purchase, and sell various assets earned in the game. The marketplace can be accessed on nWayPlay.com and will be connected to various P2E games on nWayPlay platform. nWayPlay.com's inaugural launch is the Olympic Heritage Collection of Olympic NFT Pins. For more information, please visit nWayPlay.com .

About the IOC Global Licensing Programme
Building on Olympic Agenda 2020, the IOC Global Licensing Strategy aims to create a tangible connection to the Olympic Games and Olympism through merchandising programmes that are aligned with the Olympic image and enhance brand value and goodwill. The objective is to strengthen and promote the Olympic brand, not only during the Olympic Games, but between Games as well.

The IOC Global Licensing Strategy is divided into three core licensing programmes aimed at specific target groups: The Olympic Heritage Collection, The Olympic Collection and The Olympic Games Programme. For more information, visit https://www.olympic.org/licensing

About Animoca Brands
Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox , Crazy Kings , and Crazy Defense Heroes ; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Formula 1 ® , Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP , and Doraemon. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Bondly , and Lympo . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 150 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas , and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

Contact:
Tori Mattei
tmattei@virgo-pr.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olympic-games-jam-beijing-2022-unveiled-a-play-to-earn-party-game-coming-february-3-301474378.html

SOURCE nWay

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

