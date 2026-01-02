Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

OKTA, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that a member of its management team is scheduled to participate in an upcoming investor conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

Needham Growth Conference
Thursday, January 8, 2026
09:45 a.m. Pacific time (12:45 p.m. Eastern time)

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta's website at investor.okta.com . Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. is The World's Identity Company™. We secure identity, so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to use the power of identity to drive security, efficiencies, and success — all while protecting their users, employees, and partners. Learn why the world's leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com and okta.com/blog websites (including the Security Blog, Okta Developer Blog, and Auth0 Developer Blog) as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations and okta.com/blog websites in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Contact:
Dave Gennarelli
investor@okta.com

Media Contact:
Kyrk Storer
press@okta.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Okta Inc.OKTANASDAQ:OKTA
OKTA
The Conversation (0)
Okta Inc.

Okta Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

55 North Mining Appoints Wayne Parsons as Executive Chair; Strengthens Leadership as the Company Advances the Last Hope Gold Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

Josef Schachter: Oil Stock Buy Signal Approaching, 3 Triggers to Watch

Silver Investing

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining

Precious Metals Investing

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

zinc investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

Gold Investing

Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals