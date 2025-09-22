Okta to Host Investor Summit Webcast in Conjunction with Oktane

OKTA, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that it will webcast the Opening Keynote of Oktane on September 24, 2025 and Investor Summit on September 25, 2025. Each presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of OKTA's website at investor.okta.com . Details for each event are as follows:
Event: Oktane Opening Keynote - The Future of Identity Security
Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time)
Event: Okta Investor Summit
Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast replays will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com following the completion of each event.
About Okta
Okta, Inc. is The World's Identity Company™. We secure Identity, so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to use the power of Identity to drive security, efficiencies, and success — all while protecting their users, employees, and partners. Learn why the world's leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com .
Okta uses its investor.okta.com and okta.com/blog websites (including the Security Blog, Okta Developer Blog, and Auth0 Developer Blog) as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations and okta.com/blog websites in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
