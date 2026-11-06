Oklo Publishes Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: Oklo) ("Oklo" or "the Company"), an advanced nuclear technology company, today published its financial results and business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Oklo will host a conference call today, November 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time). Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig Bealmear, Chief Financial Officer, will speak on the call.
A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event and will be available for 12 months.
About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at global scale; establishing a domestic supply chain for critical isotopes; and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert used nuclear fuel into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements concerning Oklo's business strategy; the development, licensing, construction, deployment and operation of its powerhouses and fuel fabrication, fuel recycling and radioisotope facilities; anticipated schedules, costs and milestones; commercial and strategic arrangements and their expected benefits; customer demand and market opportunities; and capital requirements and funding. Words such as "expects," "plans," "believes," "targets," "anticipates," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.
Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors include our ability to complete first-of-a-kind design, testing, construction, commissioning and operations within anticipated costs and schedules; obtain and maintain Department of Energy, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other governmental approvals, including those needed to transition from demonstration to commercial operations; secure suitable sites and interconnection and transmission arrangements; obtain high-assay low-enriched uranium, plutonium and other fuels, specialized components, qualified suppliers and construction services at acceptable costs and within anticipated timelines; satisfy contractual conditions and realize the expected benefits of commercial and strategic arrangements, including through counterparty performance; integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated benefits; accurately estimate costs, schedules and market demand; obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; and navigate changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies.
Additional information about these and other factors appears in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in Part I, Item 2, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as updated by subsequent SEC filings. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.
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Media and Communications for Oklo:
Bonita Chester, Head of Communications and Media at media@oklo.com
Investor Contact:
Sam Doane, Senior Director of Investor Relations at investors@oklo.com