Oklo Acquires ARMEC to Expand Vertically Integrated Manufacturing Capabilities for Advanced Reactor and Fuel-Manufacturing Programs

- ARMEC is a precision manufacturing and mechanical engineering company specializing in high-precision machining and prototyping for the nuclear industry.
- The acquisition strengthens integration across engineering, manufacturing, and deployment.
- During its most recent fiscal year, ARMEC generated positive free cash flow.
Oklo Inc. (NYSE: Oklo) ("Oklo"), an advanced nuclear technology company, today announced that it has acquired ARMEC, a precision manufacturing and engineering firm based in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The acquisition expands Oklo's in-house capabilities for its advanced reactor and fuel-manufacturing programs, supports faster design-to-manufacturing feedback, and provides additional control over key elements of Oklo's deployment timeline.
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ARMEC brings more than two decades of operating experience; a team of approximately 40 engineers, fabricators, machinists, welders, and technical personnel with extensive nuclear experience; and established relationships across the nuclear and industrial manufacturing supply chain. Its capabilities include high-precision machining, prototyping, fabrication, inspection, procurement support, and mechanical engineering.
The acquisition, closed on June 4, 2026, reflects Oklo's broader strategy of integrating critical execution capabilities closer to its reactor, fuel fabrication, and recycling programs as it advances from design into deployment. ARMEC has already supported Oklo's engineering teams in maturing nozzle manufacturing from early test-fit hardware into more controlled manufacturing workflows, including drawing development, inspection planning, quality assurance procedures, and supplier process troubleshooting.
"Advanced nuclear deployment requires manufacturing depth," said Oklo CEO and co-founder Jacob DeWitte. "ARMEC strengthens Oklo's capabilities by expanding practical engineering, fabrication, inspection, and procurement. We plan to continue to invest in the local workforce and community to ensure ARMEC's success and given Oak Ridge's importance to us and the nuclear industry."
"We have built ARMEC around practical execution, technical quality, and close customer collaboration," said ARMEC President Travis Reagan. "Joining Oklo gives our team the opportunity to apply that experience to one of the most important challenges in energy: building the manufacturing foundation needed to support advanced nuclear deployment. We are excited to bring our capabilities, supplier relationships, and Oak Ridge–based team into Oklo as we continue supporting customers and expanding the role our work can play in the nuclear supply chain."
Founded in 2002, ARMEC has supported customers across nuclear, R&D, energy, and defense markets, including high-precision manufacturing work for major advanced energy programs such as U.S. ITER components for the international fusion project in France. ARMEC's leadership will continue to support the business following the acquisition to preserve customer continuity, technical know-how, and supplier relationships.
Oklo expects the acquisition to provide benefits across three primary areas:
- Talent: ARMEC's team brings engineering, prototyping, fabrication, welding, machining, and manufacturing experience to support Oklo's reactor and fuel-manufacturing programs.
- Capabilities: ARMEC's manufacturing, testing, inspection, procurement, and prototyping capabilities can support components and workflows that are important to Oklo's commercialization timeline.
- Strategic relationships : ARMEC's established relationships with key customers and suppliers help improve Oklo's visibility into supply-chain constraints and create opportunities for stronger coordination across the industry to eliminate those constraints.
During its most recent fiscal year, ARMEC was a free cash flowing business, reflecting the strength of its specialized capabilities and business model.
About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at global scale; establishing a domestic supply chain for critical isotopes; and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert used nuclear fuel into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that express Oklo's opinions, expectations, objectives, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, assumptions, forecasts or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." The words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continue," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "goal," "would," "commit," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which Oklo operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties.
As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo's future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the development and deployment of Oklo's powerhouses, fuel fabrication and fuel recycling facilities, and radioisotope production activities; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market with no commercial project operating and regulatory uncertainties; risks related to acquisitions, divestitures, or joint ventures we may engage in; the need for financing to construct plants, which remain subject to market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to an inability to raise additional capital to support our business and sustain our growth on favorable terms; the effects of competition; risks related to accessing high-assay low-enriched uranium, plutonium, and other fuels (including recycled fuels) at acceptable costs and under acceptable timelines; risks related to our supply chain; risks related to power purchase agreements; risks related to human capital; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs; the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries; and the other factors set forth in our documents we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as may be required by law.
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