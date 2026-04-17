Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced presentations from the April 16th Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing.

Investors, advisors, and analysts can now access presentations at their convenience.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

Featured Company Presentations Include:

Presentation
Time (ET) 		Company Ticker(s)
9:30 AM BW Energy Limited (OTCQX: BWEFF, BWERY | OSL: BWE)
10:00 AM OMV AG (OTCQX: OMVJF, OMVKY | VIE: OMV)
10:30 AM Sintana Energy Inc. (OTCQX: SEUSF | TSXV: SEI,OTC:SEUSF)
11:00 AM Syntholene Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SYNTF | TSXV: ESAF)
11:30 AM Valeura Energy Inc. (OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE)
12:00 PM CanCambria Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CCEYF | TSXV: CCEC)
12:30 PM Monumental Energy Corp. (OTCQB: MNMRF | TSXV: MNRG)
1:00 PM Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCQB: TRLEF | CSE: TCF)
1:30 PM AXP Energy Ltd. (OTCID: AUNXF | ASX: AXP)
2:00 PM DarkPulse, Inc. (OTCQB: DPLS)
2:30 PM Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: KGEI)
3:00 PM 88 Energy Ltd. (OTCQB: EEENF | ASX: 88E)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc.
+1 (212) 896-4428
media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
T (212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


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