Oculus VisionTech Inc. (TSXV: OVT) (OTCQB: OVTZ) (FSE: USF1) is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM was held on September 15, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved by shareholders. A total of 60,059,026 common shares (65.69% of the 91,422,569 issued and outstanding shares of the Company entitled to vote as of the July 19, 2022 record date for the AGM) were present in person or by proxy, constituted a quorum for the transaction of business and were voted at the AGM. The agenda items submitted at the AGM were passed as described below. Percentages indicated below reflect the percentage of the total number of shares voted at the AGM with respect to that agenda item.

Agenda Item 1

The detailed results of voting by ballot in respect of the election of directors were as follows:

NomineeVotes ForVotes Withheld
Anton J. Drescher52,854,781                                             (99.41%)313,774                                                    (0.59%)
Fabrice Helliker52,862,225                                             (99.42%)306,330                                                    (0.58%)
Maurice Loverso52,853,095                                             (99.41%)315,460                                                    (0.59%)
Rowland Perkins52,855,999                                             (99.41%)312,556                                                    (0.59%)
Tom Perovic52,943,471                                             (99.58%)225,084                                                    (0.42%)
Ron Wages52,840,713                                             (99.38%)327,842                                                    (0.62%)

 

There were 6,890,471 broker non-votes with respect to the election of directors. Votes that were withheld and broker non-votes were counted for the purposes of determining the presence or absence of a quorum but had not other effect on the election of directors.

Agenda Item 2

To ratify the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The votes cast for or against this agenda item, and the numbers of abstentions, were as follows:

ForAgainstAbstain
59,902,003                                             (99.74%)102,109                                                    (0.17%)54,914                                                      (0.09%)

 

There were no broker non-votes with respect to this agenda item. Abstentions were counted for purposes of determining the presence or absence of a quorum, and abstentions were deemed to be "votes cast" and had the same effect as a vote against this agenda item.

Agenda Item 3

To approve the adoption of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The votes cast for or against this agenda item, and the number of abstentions, were as follows:

ForAgainstAbstain
52,069,682                                             (97.93%)367,182                                                    (0.69%)731,691                                                    (1.38%)

 

There were 6,890,471 broker non-votes with respect to this agenda item. Broker non-votes and abstentions were counted for purposes of determining the presence or absence of a quorum. Abstentions were deemed to be "votes cast" and had the same effect as a vote against this agenda item. Broker non-votes were not deemed to be "votes cast", and therefore had no effect on the vote with respect to this proposal.

Agenda Item 4

To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. The votes cast for or against this agenda item, and the number of abstentions, were as follows:

ForAgainstAbstain
52,295,899                                             (98.36%)137,447                                                    (0.26%)735,209                                                    (1.38%)

 

There were 6,890,471 broker non-votes with respect to this agenda item. Broker non-votes and abstentions were counted for purposes of determining the presence or absence of a quorum. Abstentions were deemed to be "votes cast" and had the same effect as a vote against this agenda item. Broker non-votes were not deemed to be "votes cast", and therefore had no effect on the vote with respect to this proposal.

The detailed "Report of Voting Results" on all resolutions for the Company's AGM is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, on the Company's website, in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission available under the Company's profile on EDGAR or upon request by contacting the Company's Corporate Secretary at (604) 685-1017.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech Inc. (OVT), www.ovtz.com, is a cloud-native development-stage technology company focused on data compliance and digital privacy solutions for business customers worldwide. With offices in San Diego, California and Vancouver, British Columbia, the Company is currently expanding its' new ComplyTrust®www.complytrust.com, product suite which includes the ComplyScan® cloud data protection and compliance tool and Forget-Me-Yes® B2B data privacy Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, optimizing CCPA, GDPR, LGPD and other regulatory compliance legislation for Salesforce organizations worldwide that provide businesses with secure data privacy tools enabling sustained and continuous global regulatory compliance of data subject rights. OVTZ's legacy Cloud-DPS digital content protection solution implements invisible forensic watermarking technology that seamlessly embeds imperceptible tracking components into documents and video-frame content that enables tamper-proof legal auditability for intellectual property protection.

Learn more about Oculus at www.ovtz.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/OculusVT) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/OculusVisionTech/)

About ComplyTrust®

ComplyTrust Inc. https://complytrust.com/, a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Oculus VisionTech, is specifically focused on providing enterprise organizations and individuals with secure data privacy tools that provide sustained and continuous global regulatory compliance of data subject rights. Headquartered in San Diego, California, ComplyTrust was founded by industry veteran storage technology experts and is operated by an experienced management team.

Learn more about ComplyTrust at https://complytrust.com/.

For further information, contact:

Anton Drescher
Telephone: (604) 685-1017
Fax: (604) 685-5777

Website: http://ovtz.com/
TSXV: https://money.tmx.com/en/quote/OVT/company#profile-section-company-spoke
US OTC Markets (OTCQB): https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OVTZ/security
Berlin Borse: https://www.boerse-berlin.com/index.php/Shares?isin=US67575Y1091
Frankfurt Borse: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/oculus-visiontech

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements as to the intended uses of the proceeds received from the Offering. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "schedules", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including risks and uncertainties relating to, among others, the change of business focus of the management of Oculus, the inability of Oculus to pursue its current business objectives, the ability of the Company to obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSXV final acceptance of the Offering and any planned future activities, and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's industry, may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Oculus assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although Oculus believes that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance those beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Investors should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosed in Oculus' periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators. These reports and Oculus' public filings are available at www.sec.gov in the United States and www.sedar.com in Canada.

Oculus VisionTech

Overview

Oculus VisionTech (TSXV:OVT,OTCQB:OVTZ,FSE:USF1) is a technology company focused on developing innovative data privacy solutions within the growing data governance and compliance markets. The company’s Forget Me Yes solution is a software as a service (SaaS) platform that aims to streamline how companies handle data and navigate complex regulatory environments. Oculus VisionTech is targeting the global RegTech market that is expected to reach US$55.28 billion by 2025 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.8 percent according to Markets and Markets.

Today’s companies are expected to keep pace with modern data protection regulations. While these regulations vary by jurisdiction, modern governments continue to assess and pass new laws regarding data privacy. For example, Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) represent two of the most stringent systems of data regulation in the world. These regulations empower individuals and organizations with the right to access and request the deletion of personal information—otherwise known as the right to be forgotten, or the right of erasure.

Regulations like the GDPR and the CCPA allow individuals to submit what’s known as a data subject access request (DSAR), which must be fulfilled within a certain timeframe and cannot require a fee. A DSAR response on behalf of an organization typically includes access to personal data, a lawful basis for its possession, and the names of third parties that share its access, among other relevant details.

The GDPR is arguably the most challenging compliance framework businesses could encounter. The average cost of compliance for organizations across all industries is US$5.47 million, however, these costs can vary significantly based on the digital infrastructure needed for compliance. The growth of the data governance market can be attributed to growing privacy concerns among the public as well as the risk of non-compliance penalties, which are often substantial. The importance of data privacy and protections took the mainstream by storm in 2018 when data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was revealed to be harvesting the Facebook data of tens of millions of users. The data was then allegedly used to influence the United States’ Presidential Election. While the cost of the Cambridge Analytica scandal remains incalculable, a recent GDPR breach survey estimates more than 175 million Euros has been collected in GDPR fines since 2018.

On average, non-compliance costs businesses upwards of US$4 million. Importantly, non-compliance costs more than twice the cost of maintaining compliance, incentivizing companies to get ahead of the regulatory challenges involved with handling digital data. Oculus VisionTech is hoping to streamline compliance with a data privacy tool that guarantees the right to be forgotten by targeting long-term data storage that has been held for backup and recovery purposes. “Our Right-To-Be-Forgotten platform will address the requirements of data privacy regulation implementing a modern platform to ensure compliance across an organization’s entire array of data processing capabilities,” said CEO Rowland Perkins. “We are excited to incorporate innovative data protections into the Oculus product offering. As a developer of next-generation data protection and security offerings, we see a synergy between Oculus and the Right-To-Be-Forgotten Platform and our team will be examining unique applications and market opportunities for Oculus.”

Since the GDPR was implemented in May 2018, organizations have been forced to adapt to comprehensive compliance legislation and growing privacy concerns. In addition to the GDPR, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced both public and private sectors to rethink data privacy once more. In particular, the rapid transition between in-office and remote work has forced many IT departments to remain compliant while large portions of the workforce transition to remote workspaces. As businesses continue to rely heavily on digital systems to maintain and protect their data, Oculus VisionTech aims to provide secure solutions to both protect and permanently delete sensitive information.

Oculus VisionTech’s management team consists of industry experts who have held high-level positions at corporations such as Sony, HP, and Amazon Web Services. The company plans to leverage its experience and expertise in the tech industry while continuing to develop and market its innovative products and services. President and founder Michael Johson in particular is a tech industry veteran, creating Oculus VisionTech after spending time as the Business Development Director with the Archival Solutions Division at Sony Electronics.

Company Highlights

  • Forget Me Yes platform is designed to secure, protect and delete sensitive information used by corporations with data-heavy business models
  • The RegTech market is expected to reach US$55.28 billion by 2025 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.8 percent
  • The average cost of compliance for organizations across all industries is US$5.47 million
  • The approximate cost to non-compliant businesses is double the estimated cost of implementing compliant systems and platforms
  • The growth of the data governance market can be attributed to growing privacy concerns, especially those driven by the Cambridge Analytica scandal
  • Forget Me Yes platform is compliant with the GDPR, the most stringent data privacy protection legislation in the world
  • President and CEO Michael Johnson brings significant experience to the team, including time spent as Development Director with the Archival Solutions Division at Sony Electronics
  • Recent agreement with NOX Co. Ltd. to introduce the ComplyScanTM cloud-backup compliance reporting and Forget-Me-YesTM data privacy management products through Japan and Asia-Pacific (APAC) wide sales channels.
  • Agreement with Nitech to introduce the ComplyScanTM cloud-backup compliance reporting and Forget-Me-YesTM data privacy management products to their Western US-based SMB and Enterprise customers.

“Forget Me Yes” Platform

Data privacy has always been important, however, increasing public awareness and government action have turned privacy into a highly-publicized issue. Growing concerns about how personal data was being used by massive corporations came to a head in the first half of 2018, when Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal captured the attention—and outrage—of the media, the public, and most importantly, regulators around the world.

In May 2018, the GDPR took effect for any organization operating within the European Union as well as its business partners. In practice, the data protection methods outlined by the GDPR can be costly and burdensome, however, the costs of fines and repairs to non-compliant systems can be even heavier.

Streamlining Compliance

Oculus VisionTech is developing a SaaS platform designed to meet the complex compliance requirements set forth by the GDPR and similar data governance legislation. The platform guarantees the right to be forgotten by ensuring that personal data is stored in a way that neither the customer nor a third-party service may gain direct access. The Forget Me Yes platform does this by “remembering” what information to “forget” through the encrypted protections and automatic systems of deletion.

The platform will follow what is commonly referred to as zero-knowledge protocol with end-to-end encryption, whereby only the subscriber can access their personal data. The Forget Me Yes platform is designed to help businesses avoid non-compliance fines while satisfying consumer concerns over data protection and privacy.

Next Steps

The Forget Me Yes platform is on track for deployment by the first quarter of 2021. The worldwide market for privacy management software reached US$5.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7 percent between 2019 and 2027. The global market for GDPR services alone is expected to reach US$4.04 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 23.4 percent.

The global market for data compliance management may continue to grow due to the rapid transition between in-person and remote work catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As organizations continue the search for data privacy tools that are easy to implement while remaining reliably effective, Oculus VisionTech is aiming to fulfill this need with its upcoming SaaS platform.

Management Team

Rowland Perkins – President, CEO, and Director

Mr. Perkins was formerly the President & Chief Executive Officer of ebackup Inc. (2001-2015) (a private corporation), a digital cloud data service provider specializing in cloud services, data backup and business continuity. Mr. Perkins has over 45 years of business experience and 30 years with various public companies. Mr. Perkins is a director of one other publicly trade company: Corvus Gold Inc, since August 2010, he is a former director of Xiana Mining Inc. (TSXV) from 2011 to 2018, and of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. from 2005 to 2010. Mr. Perkins is also a director of Blue Rhino Capital Corp. and Lamaska Capital Corp. Mr. Perkins has a degree in Economics from the University of Manitoba.

Anton J. Drescher – CFO, Secretary, and Director

Mr. Drescher has been a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified Management Accountant since 1981. He is currently involved with several public companies including as: a director (since 1991) of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a public mining company listed on the TSX and the NYSE-MKT; a director (since 1996) and Chief Financial Officer (since 2012) of Xiana Mining Inc., a public mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV; a director (since 2007) and the Chief Financial Officer of Oculus VisionTech Inc., a public company involved in watermarking of film and data listed on the TSXV and the OTC Bulletin Board; a director (since 2014) of CENTR Brands Corp., a public company listen on the CSE; a director (since 2020) of Blue Rhino Capital Corp., a public company listen on the TSXV; a director (since 2020) of Lamaska Capital Corp., a public company listed on the TSXV. Mr. Drescher is also the President (since 1979) of Westpoint Management Consultants Limited, a private company engaged in tax and accounting consulting for business reorganizations, and the President (since 1998) of Harbour Pacific Capital Corp., a private company involved in regulatory filings for businesses in Canada.

Michael Johnson – President and Co-Founder

Mr. Johnson is a business development executive who co-founded and is currently President of OCL Technologies Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oculus VisionTech. A data protection and compliance market entrepreneur, he has been actively involved in the creation of regulatory-compliant data storage solutions for the Financial Services, Healthcare, Government, Insurance and Media & Entertainment markets. Prior to OCLT, Michael was a Business Development Director with the Archival Solutions Division at Sony Electronics, providing thought-leadership for the introduction of ExaByte-class enterprise storage solutions to the Autonomous Vehicle/IoT, Big Data and high-performance compute markets worldwide.

Tom Perovic – Director and CTO

Mr. Perovic has over 30 years of experience in high technology management, from research and development to high-level and top development and executive positions in businesses including automotive industry, in particular in developing and releasing autonomous driving AD Perception products , and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), based on AI – Machine/Deep learning models, for major OEMs, including Daimler, BMW, Toyota, Honda Ford and GM, electronics (embedded hardware, imaging/video processing based products), real-time automotive grade, functional safety compliant embedded software development, running on intelligent RTOS (Real Time Operating System), sensor fusion (camera, LiDAR, Radar, ultrasonic) data capture, and real-time processed by deep learning Neural Networks, Internet centric streaming video content (movies) watermarking products for the entertainment industry, machine vision, IP based video communications, PCB production/development equipment, professional video (TV broadcasting), Internet imaging, security video surveillance, contract manufacturing, material handling/logistics and production/distribution. He has been a co-founder, President and CTO of ASPRO Technologies, a digital security/surveillance technology start-up from 1992-2002, General Manager of Magna International Inc. and Global Director of Engineering at Magna Electronics (Magna Vectrics) from 2002 to 2018 where he was responsible for restructuring since a takeover, P/L, development strategy, operational team building and leadership, and since 2018 till present Sr. Director, Toronto Automotive Center of Excellence (TACoE), LeddarTech Inc, LiDAR high technology company. He established TACoE AI based AD/ADAS/Perception division of LeddarTech from scratch, including building the scientific, engineering, and vehicle integration and quality teams, OPEX and CAPEX. Tom has been instrumental in several technology companies M&A process.

Kevin Yorio – Investor Relations

Kevin Yorio has been working in the technology sector for 20 years. Mr. Yorio started CCG Telecom in 2004 and has grown it to be an international provider of telecommunications products and services. CCG Telecom primarily focuses on Voice Over IP services specifically Microsoft Teams. Mr. Yorio also has a background in raising money for emerging public companies on the OTC Bulletin Board, and TSX Venture exchange. In addition to CCG Telecom Mr. Yorio also owns other small business’ interest. Mr. Yorio lives in Westerly Rhode Island.

