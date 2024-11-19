Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Octava Minerals Limited

Octava to Commence Drilling at Yallalong High-Grade Antimony Project

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals antimony, REE’s, Lithium and gold, is pleased to report that the drill rig is relocating to site at the Yallalong antimony project and will commence drilling this weekend. Drilling will focus on two antimony targets, Discovery and Central, with No.4 and North targets to be drilled in the new year.

Highlights

  • Drill rig relocating to site with drilling to commence this weekend.
  • The 3000m reverse circulation (RC) drill program is targeting further high-grade antimony at the Discovery prospect.
  • Historic drilling at Discovery recorded high-grade antimony intercepts over a strike length of ~300m and remains open. Results include:
    • YRC16: 7m @ 3.27% Sb from 12m including 1m @ 11.5% from 18m
    • YRC06: 3m @ 6.83% Sb from 21m including 1m @ 13.6% Sb from 22m
  • After drilling at Discovery, the drill rig will relocate to the Central antimony target, 2km north along strike. There has been no previous drilling at Central.
  • A detailed geophysical survey over the antimony corridor at Yallalong is now complete, with the data being processed. This is expected to generate further targets within the antimony corridor.

Octava’s Managing Director Bevan Wakelam stated, "It’s great to have the rig heading to site and earlier than we had planned. The drilling will start on Discovery, then move to the Central target and should take about 2 weeks to complete. High-grade antimony has already been intersected at Discovery over a significant strike length and this drilling will further test the size. We will also twin some of the previously drilled holes."

Figure 1. Planned drill hole locations at the Discovery antimony target - Yallalong Antimony Project.

The antimony (Sb) mineralisation identified at Yallalong appears within a 10km north-south striking mineralised corridor that is interpreted to be related to a structural belt between the regional scale Darling and Woodrarung faults. Previous exploration identified four principal antimony targets where antimony mineralisation was exposed at surface. Only the Discovery Prospect has any drilling and remains open. Antimony ingot prices at that time were ~$8000/tonne compared to over $30,000/tonne now1.

Figure 2. Antimony targets at Yallalong antimony project with underlying geology.

Drilling at Discovery target recorded some of the highest-grade antimony drill intersections in Australia, at shallow depth, over a strike of ~300m including:

  • YRC16: 7m @ 3.27% Sb from 12m including 1m @ 11.5% from 18m
  • YRC06: 3m @ 6.83% Sb from 21m including 1m @ 13.6% Sb from 22m
  • YRC27: 6m @ 1.35% Sb from 13m

After drilling at the Discovery target is complete, the rig will then move to the Central target, which is located 2 kilometres north along strike. There has been no previous drilling at the Central target.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Octava Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Warriedar Resources

Targeted Exploration Focus Delivers an Additional 471koz or 99% Increase in Ounces, and a Higher Grade for Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on an updated MRE for its flagship Ricciardo Gold Deposit, part of the broader Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Octava Minerals Limited

Octava Selects Drilling Contractor for its Yallalong Antimony Project in Western Australia

Australian mineral exploration company Octava Minerals (ASX:OCT) has selected the drilling contractor for the exploration work commencing at its 100-percent-owned Yallalong antimony project, according to an article by Business News - Australia. The deal will kick off the company’s 3,000-metre program focused on the Discovery target.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian flag with "economy" and "growth" blocks.

Western Australia Allocates AU$14 Million to Improving Environmental Approval Process

Western Australia's governmentsaid on Monday (November 11) that it is allotting AU$14 million to support the employment of additional staff at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the Office of the Appeals.

The boost comes in response to the Vogel-McFerran Review commissioned by the government in 2023. It recommended various steps to speed up the state's environmental approval system and secure major projects.

According to the government, employing additional staff will help address existing backlogs and provide faster decisions “without impacting the high standard for protecting WA's unique environment.”

Keep reading...Show less
BMG Resources (ASX:BMG)

Drilling Preparations at Abercromby Gold Project


Keep reading...Show less
Octava Minerals Limited

Octava Secures Drilling Contractor for the High-Grade Antimony Project at Yallalong

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) ("Octava" or the "Company"), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals antimony, REE's, Lithium and gold, is pleased to report that it has secured agreement with a drilling contractor to conduct exploration drilling at its 100% owned Yallalong antimony project. Drilling is expected to start in the last week of this month.

Keep reading...Show less
Prospech Limited

Heavy REEs Terbium and Dysprosium from Korsnäs

Prospech Limited (ASX: PRS, Prospech or the Company) is pleased to announce further assay results from the ongoing program of sampling and assaying of the historic Korsnäs drill core from holes completed in the 1950s, 60s and early 70s.

A total of 307 samples from 25 holes are reported.

A total of 307 samples from 25 holes are reported.

Keep reading...Show less

×