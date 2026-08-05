Occidental Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=KFVKFy_QmPvpLq6YvIJFPyUwr9Tpa7zf6Fu0dqyEo_2T1EXA0ZUH-0pS-TSHJDYH7r0IXFN7q0Sy0vK2JO3oCQ==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced its second quarter 2026 financial results. The earnings release and accompanying financial schedules can be accessed via the .globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pj6t_oR2HvedYmyIeJDudSLiIda7NgUwAad33n1XJqnHFGGqM7j4skh4M2RPSFPy-YvcnQxMJl59yGesgCoe8w7i9nTaoD7QImCNvptr9bvbXmAcA9TITl2E86PWixi1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Investor Relations section of the company's website at .globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=F1JwLRRkUyfXO6n02KLjbluJa65dsCY_xXynUZRU-1FuZ755Ilceqk_nXQTJ7JJYYvaWKjMAjZbtQrluqSDZEg==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">OXY.com. The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10209862/1043a899934. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website following the call.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company that producesmarkets and transports oil and natural gas to maximize value and provide resources fundamental to life. The company leverages its global leadership in carbon management to advance lower-carbon technologies and products. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental primarily operates in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. To learn more, visit oxy.com.

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Media Investors
Eric Moses Babatunde A. Cole
713-497-2017 713-552-8811
eric_moses@oxy.com investors@oxy.com
   

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