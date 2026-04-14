NYSE Content Update: OpenLoop Health Debuts At-Home Sleep Apnea Test with 98% Accuracy

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 14th

  • Equities are little changed Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 gained 1% yesterday and is clinging to optimism for a longer-term ceasefire in the Middle East.  
  • OpenLoop Health CEO Dr. Jon Lensing will join NYSE Live this morning to discuss the company's expansion into sleep diagnostics in partnership with Happy Sleep.
  • Gold medalists Breezy Johnson and Kate Delson will deliver remarks, ring the Opening Bell, and speak to Kristen Scholer after markets open this morning.
  • IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi will celebrate World Quantum Day at the NYSE and join Taking Stock this afternoon.

Opening Bell
Olympic Gold Medalist Breezy Johnson and Paralympic Gold Medalist Kate Delson ring the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ) celebrates World Quantum Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-openloop-health-debuts-at-home-sleep-apnea-test-with-98-accuracy-302741729.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/14/c1438.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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