NYSE Content Update: NYSE to Host 'Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy'

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 23rd
- Equities are down Thursday morning after the S&P 500's record close following an extension of the ceasefire in the Middle East and fresh earnings data.
- Tesla, one of the biggest holdings on the Global X NYSE 100 ETF, beat analyst estimates on the bottom line in its Q1 earnings Wednesday afternoon.
- Brandon Horne, SVP of Commercial Partnerships for Greenlight, will join NYSE Live to preview today's "Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy" event at the NYSE.
- The NYSE will be on site at the 75th annual Advertising Hall of Fame event at Cipriani Wall Street.
Opening Bell
L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) celebrates a landmark $1B investment from the Department of War
Closing Bell
Neuberger Berman celebrates its active ETF Platform anniversary
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange