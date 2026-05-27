NYSE Content Update: Lynn Martin on 2026 Most Powerful Women in Business List

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 27th

  • The S&P 500 looks to build off a record as investors closely monitor the latest developments in the Middle East.
  • Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Micron reached a $1 trillion valuation for the first time on Tuesday after shares rose by more than 19% during the session.
  • NYSE Group President Lynn Martin was named in the 2026 edition of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business list.

Opening Bell
America Movil (NYSE: AMX) celebrates its 25th listing anniversary

Closing Bell
Fortune Magazine celebrates this year's 100 Most Powerful Women in Business list

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/27/c9399.html

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