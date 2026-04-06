NYSE Content Update: Join Us and 6,500+ Attendees at Marquee AI Event HumanX

NYSE Content Update: Join Us and 6,500+ Attendees at Marquee AI Event HumanX

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 6th

  • Equities rise Monday morning after a report indicates a push towards a ceasefire with Iran.
  • The NYSE is partnering with leading AI conference HumanX at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week and will have Ashley Mastronardi on the ground speaking to those transforming the space.
  • James Foster, Chairman, President, and CEO of Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL) will join NYSE Live to speak about his legacy of transformation.
  • Three-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin had an NYSE Bell moment on Thursday, ringing the Closing Bell to wrap up her most successful season yet.  

Opening Bell
Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL) celebrates Jim Foster's 50-year career

Closing Bell
Wichita State University commemorates its 100th year.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/06/c4760.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.CRLnyse:crl
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Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

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