NYSE Content Update: Eli Lilly to Celebrate 150 Years of Scientific Innovation

NYSE Content Update: Eli Lilly to Celebrate 150 Years of Scientific Innovation

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 11th

  • Equities are lower Monday morning after President Trump called an Iranian counteroffer to end the conflict in the Middle East 'totally unacceptable.'
  • Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) Head of Mortgage and Housing Market Research Andy Walden will break down the May Mortgage Monitor on NYSE Live.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) CFO Lucas Montarce will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's latest milestone and takeaways from its recent earnings.
  • Once Upon a Farm's (NYSE: OFRM) behind-the-scenes footage of its February IPO will air on NYSE Live, providing viewers with new looks from the historic moment.  

Opening Bell
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) celebrates its 150th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell
Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) celebrates its Investor Day and path to long-term growth

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-eli-lilly-to-celebrate-150-years-of-scientific-innovation-302768195.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/11/c7380.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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