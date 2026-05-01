NYSE Content Update: Artemis II Crew to Take Part in 'Bell Moment' at NYSE

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 1st

  • Equities are little changed Friday morning after the S&P 500 closed above 7,200 for the first time and clinched its best month since November 2020.
  • Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Apple beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines, with outgoing CEO Tim Cook calling iPhone sales 'extraordinary.'
  • BNY (NYSE: BK) has invested in sovereign AI platform Domyn to bolster financial AI goals, with executives joining NYSE Live to share details.
  • The astronauts from the historic Artemis II mission will be at the NYSE today and join Kristen Scholer for a 'Bell Moment.'

Opening Bell
KKR (NYSE: KKR) celebrates its 50th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell
Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) celebrates National Investing Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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