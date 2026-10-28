NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Third-Quarter Financial Results

NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Third-Quarter Financial Results

NVIDIA will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 17, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended October 25, 2026.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.NVIDIA.com. The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its third-quarter results from Colette Kress, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This material will be posted to investor.NVIDIA.com immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company's conference call to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2027.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:  
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation
ir@NVIDIA.com press@NVIDIA.com
   

  © 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


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