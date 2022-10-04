Precious MetalsInvesting News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the services of Robert Ferguson of Freeform Communications Inc. ("Freeform") of Vancouver, BC, to provide various investor relations, communications and consulting services for, and on behalf of, the Company in connection with the Company's interactions with shareholders, media and members of the investment community. The retainer is for a period of one year

Mr. Ferguson is the president and CEO of Freeform Communications Inc, a Vancouver based Investor Relations firm which was founded 1992 and has acted on behalf of numerous public companies and has assisted in building awareness and providing on going Investor Relations services.

In consideration for such services, NV Gold has agreed to pay fee of $4,000 per month plus GST/HST. In addition, in connection with his appointment the Company has granted Freeform/Robert Ferguson an option to acquire 250,000 common shares of the Company at $0.075 per share, exercisable for a period of two years but subject to vesting of 1/4th of the options every three months, with the initial 1/4th of the options vesting on the 3-month anniversary of the grant. The Company will pay for the services of Freeform from its unallocated working capital.

The appointment of Freeform is subject to the requisite filings with and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-financed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued, a solid treasury and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2022 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Seaberg, Director, and CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

