Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, August 5. Nutrien will host a conference call to discuss its results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 6.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-800-990-2777 or 1-416-855-9085 and using conference ID: 57930. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's Investor Events page.

A recording of the call will be available after its completion and can be accessed at www.nutrien.com/news/events . The webcast link will be live for 12 months following the call.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Contact
Jeff Holzman
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
(306) 933 8545 – investors@nutrien.com

Media Contact
Simon Scott
Vice President, Global Communications
(403) 225 7213 – media@nutrien.com

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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