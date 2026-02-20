Nutrien Announces Attendance at the BMO and BofA Investor Conferences

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO 35 th Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference on Tuesday, February 24 at 8:00am EST.

Additionally, Mr. Seitz and Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be speaking at the 2026 BofA Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, February 25 at 7:30am EST.

The fireside chats for both conferences will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Contact
Jeff Holzman
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
(306) 933 8545 – investors@nutrien.com

Media Contact
Simon Scott
Vice President, Global Communications
(403) 225 7213 – media@nutrien.com

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

