Nurix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that Company management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:
- Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET
- H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference
Monday, September 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. E.T
- Baird Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 3:10 p.m. ET
- Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 7:45 a.m. ET
The fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Investors section of the Nurix website, where they will be archived for 30 days after the event.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, a new frontier in drug discovery aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix's clinical stage oncology pipeline includes bexobrutideg, a degrader of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), being co-developed in collaboration with Roche, and NX-1607, an inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix's autoimmune disease pipeline includes bexobrutideg in collaboration with Roche and clinical-stage degraders of IRAK-4 in collaboration with Gilead and STAT6 in collaboration with Sanofi. Nurix is also advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its wholly owned preclinical pipeline as well as those under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by an AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling virtually any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix's dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine's next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in Brisbane, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "should," "will," and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix's expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nurix's planned participation in the investor conferences described in this press release and the expected availability of live and archived webcasts. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix's actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes to the timing, format or availability of the conferences and webcasts, as well as other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nurix's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2026, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Contacts:
Media & Investors
Kris Fortner
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
kfortner@nurixtx.com